Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 Goes Old-School; "Mick Foley" Preview

Along with a preview of S06E01: "Mick Foley: Hell in a Cell," Dark Side of the Ring released a pair of old-school style Season 6 posters.

Old-school wrestling promo posters celebrate the new season's premiere on Vice TV.

Stories explore legends like Big Van Vader, Tony Atlas, and "Superstar" Billy Graham.

The series dives deep into wrestling's gritty past and the stars' personal battles.

Tonight, the 10-episode sixth season of Evan Husney and Jason Eisener's Dark Side of the Ring kicks off in a very big way with "Mick Foley: Hell in a Cell." Looking ahead, the season is also set to spotlight Big Van Vader, Tony Atlas, Ludvig Borga, Billy Jack Haynes, "Hot Stuff" Eddie Gilbert, "Superstar" Billy Graham, Daffney, The Original Sheik, and Muhammad Hassan, with Mick Foley, Jim Cornette, Jim Ross, Rob Van Dam, Tony Atlas, Mark Henry, and many others on hand to offer their perspectives. With only a few hours to go until the season premiere, Vice TV dropped a pair of very cool key art posters done in the style of old-school pro-wrestling event promo posters – here's a look (followed by a preview of tonight's episode):

"Mick Foley: Hell in a Cell": From the first terrifying fall off the cage to the impact he still feels today, Mick Foley relives a wrestling match, "Hell in a Cell '98," moment by moment.

Where were you when Mick Foley was thrown off the cage? Here's your first look at Season 6's premiere episode "Mick Foley – Hell in a Cell" — airing Tuesday, March 25 at 10pm on @vicetv. pic.twitter.com/B3q2OKWkqT — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) March 3, 2025 Show Full Tweet

The Hell in a Cell match between Mankind and The Undertaker was a career-defining match for Mick Foley, but it also set a dangerous new standard for brutality in wrestling. Dark Side of the Ring premieres Tuesday at 10pm on @VICETV pic.twitter.com/4Bbq0gyhKP — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) March 19, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Even early on, Mick Foley always felt a need to be liked—a desire that would later manifest itself in the ring as Mick pushed his body to the limit in order to win over fans and earn the respect of his peers. Mick Foley: Hell in a Cell premieres tomorrow at 10pm ET on @VICETV pic.twitter.com/xw2RsVufJX — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) March 24, 2025 Show Full Tweet

The years of brutal punishment Mick Foley endured in the ring have taken a serious toll, with the long-term effects of these injuries still impacting his daily life. Mick Foley: Hell in a Cell premieres tonight at 10pm ET on @VICETV pic.twitter.com/2B2py9MoPK — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) March 25, 2025 Show Full Tweet

"Blood, Fire and the Original Sheik": The Sheik, whose violent career spanned fifty years, is revealed by his family and the few who survived his hardcore bloodbath.

"Tony Atlas: Too Much, Too Soon": With the physique of an Adonis and endless charisma, Tony Atlas makes his mark as one of wrestling's first Black stars but racism, addiction and ego keeps Mr. USA from the top.

"Becoming Muhammad Hassan": Just three years post-9/11, Marc Copani sees the highs and lows of wrestling when he's given the chance to portray Muhammad Hassan, a villainous Arab-American character for the WWE.

"'Hot Stuff' Eddie Gilbert": Skilled as a performer in the ring and as a booker who created storylines behind the scenes; 'Hot Stuff' Eddie Gilbert was a ticking timebomb of talent and self-destruction.

"Big Van Vader": With an iconic look and skills few of his size could match, Big Van Vader stood out as a wrestling monster but controlling his anger became a bigger battle in and out of the ring.

"The Scream Queen: Daffney": With her piercing scream, Shannon Spruill becomes a cult star as Daffney in the squared circle; outside the ring, Daffney fights a much more punishing battle with bipolar disorder.

"The Original 'Superstar': Billy Graham": Often imitated, never duplicated, Billy Graham breaks the mold for what a wrestler could be but steroid abuse and battles with the McMahons keeps Graham from the spotlight.

"Ludvig Borga: Hellraiser From Helsinki": A Finnish wrestling bad guy turned real-life racist politician, Tony Halme's time in the WWF as Ludvig Borga is only the start of his chaotic and destructive life.

"Truth, Lies and Billy Jack Haynes": An 80s wrestling star, Billy Jack Haynes' life of violence and mystery leads to his current situation; behind bars and charged with the second degree murder of his wife.

We're back! Season 6 premieres March 25 on @VICETV. Which episode are you looking forward to the most? 👀 pic.twitter.com/qzgecyZFOS — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) January 30, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Vice Sports' Dark Side of the Ring is produced by Vice Studios in association with Bell Media's Crave. Husney is an executive producer and writer for the series, while Eisener is also an executive producer. Vanessa Case and Guillermo Garcia executive produce for Vice Studios, while Lee Hoffman and Catherine Whyte are executive-producing for Vice Sports.

