Dark Winds: Here's Your S04E02 "Toward Their Unknown Paths" Preview

Check out our updated look at AMC's Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon & Jessica Matten-starring Dark Winds S04E02: "Toward Their Unknown Paths."

Article Summary Dark Winds S04E02 amps up the tension with a diner shootout and a missing girl’s trail leading to Los Angeles.

Leaphorn contemplates retirement as Chee and Manuelito face career crossroads and new investigative clues.

A hired killer, played by Franka Potente, grows obsessed with Leaphorn, complicating the case further.

The fourth season introduces new cast and ventures from Navajo Nation to gritty 1970s Los Angeles.

A deadly shooting. A missing girl whose trail leads to Los Angeles. Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) looking to retire. A potential career conflict between Chee (Kiowa Gordon) and Manuelito (Jessica Matten). A hired killer (Franka Potente) who's developing an obsession with Leaphorn. AMC and showrunner John Wirth's Dark Winds wasted little time getting things rolling last week – and that was all in just one episode. That brings us to tonight's chapter, as S04E02: "Bikéé' Doo Éédahoozįįdę́ę́góó (Toward Their Unknown Paths)" finds the trio dealing with the fallout from the diner shootout and uncovering new clues in their case. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, and season trailer with some great looks at what's ahead:

Dark Winds S04E02: "Toward Their Unknown Paths" Preview

Dark Winds Season 4 Episode 2: "Toward Their Unknown Paths" – Leaphorn, Chee, and Manuelito uncover new clues to the missing girl's whereabouts in the wake of a deadly shooting. Written by Max Hurwitz & Wenonah Wilms.

As previously announced, Season 4 of Dark Winds features a prominent roster of new cast members including Franka Potente (Run Lola Run, The Bourne Supremacy) as Irene Vaggan; Isabel DeRoy-Olson (Fancy Dance) as Billie Tsosie, a decisive and resourceful Navajo teenager who wants nothing more than the freedom to connect with her people outside of her boarding school but quickly finds herself in over her head with only her cunning and resilience keeping her alive; Chaske Spencer (The Twilight Saga, Blindspot) as Sonny, a recruiter for a Los Angeles crime ring who through his charm and menace lure young Native American men recently relocated to the city from their reservations into a life of crime; Luke Barnett (The Crossing Over Express) as FBI Special Agent Toby Shaw who arrives searching for answers to a mystery involving one of his friends, and Titus Welliver (Bosch, Bosch: Legacy, Ricky, Abraham's Boys) as Dominic McNair, a ruthless crime boss who imports and exports drugs and stolen luxury goods into and out of Los Angeles. Season 4 also sees the return of A. Martinez (Longmire, Days of Our Lives) as Scarborough Police Department Acting Chief Gordo Sena.

The pulse-pounding fourth season focuses on the search for a missing Navajo girl, which takes Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon), Chee (Kiowa Gordon), and Manuelito (Jessica Matten) from the safety of the Navajo Nation to the gritty terrain of 1970s Los Angeles in a race against the clock to save her from an obsessive killer with ties to organized crime. The AMC/AMC+ series is executive produced by the late Robert Redford, Martin, Roland, Wirth, McClarnon, Chris Eyre, Tina Elmo, Jim Chory, Thomas Brady, Max Hurwitz, Vince Gerardis, and Anne Hillerman. McClarnon will also be directing one of the season's eight episodes.

