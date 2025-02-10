Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: amc networks, Dark Winds

Dark Winds Season 3 Opening 5 Minutes: Leaphorn Haunted & Hunted

Leaphorn is haunted (and hunted?) in the opening five minutes of AMC and Showrunner John Wirth's Zahn McClarnon-starring Dark Winds Season 3.

"We explore what a person who has lived by a very strict moral code does when he's violated that code. What are the consequences of that on his relationships and his job?" That's what showrunner John Wirth had to share regarding where things stand with Lt. Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) heading into the third season of AMC's McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon (The Red Road), Jessica Matten (Burden of Truth), and Deanna Allison (Accused)-starring noir drama series Dark Winds. It's understandable, considering his decision in the Season 2 finale to leave his son's killer to die instead of taking him into custody – a decision that will have serious ramifications on any number of levels, even as another deadly case grabs the spotlight.

The third season picks up six months after the events of Season 2 and follows Leaphorn and Jim Chee (Gordon) as they investigate the disappearance of two boys – with only an abandoned bicycle and blood-stained patch of ground left in their wake. Meanwhile, Bernadette Manuelito (Matten) attempts to settle into her new life 500 miles from home with the Border Patrol but stumbles across a conspiracy involving human and drug smuggling with far-reaching implications. Now, here's a look at the opening minutes of the season opener – with AMC's Dark Winds Season 3 premiering on Sunday, March 9th on AMC and AMC+:

As previously announced, joining the this season as guest stars are Jenna Elfman (Dharma & Greg, Fear the Walking Dead) as FBI Special Agent Sylvia Washington, Bruce Greenwood (The Fall of the House of Usher, The Resident) as Tom Spenser, Raoul Max Trujillo (Mayans M.C., Blue Beetle) as Budge, Tonantzin Carmelo (La Brea, The English) as Border Patrol Agent Eleanda Garza, Alex Meraz (The Twilight Saga: New Moon,The Walking Dead) as Border Patrol Agent Ivan Muños, Terry Serpico (Law & Order SVU, Yellowstone) as Border Patrol Senior Chief Ed Henry, Derek Hinkey (American Primeval, Americana) as Shorty Bowlegs, Phil Burke (Hell on Wheels, Rabbit Hole) as Michael Halsey, and Christopher Heyerdahl (Under the Banner of Heaven, Hell on Wheels) as Dr Reynolds. In addition, guest star A. Martinez (Longmire, Days of Our Lives) returns as Scarborough Police Department Acting Chief Gordo Sena.

Based on Tony Hillerman's iconic Leaphorn & Chee book series, Graham Roland (Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, The Returned, Almost Human, Fringe) created AMC's Dark Winds. John Wirth (Hell of Wheels, Hap and Leonard) serves as showrunner, with Roland, Wirth, McClarnon, Robert Redford, George R.R. Martin, Chris Eyre, Tina Elmo, Jim Chory, Vince Gerardis, and Anne Hillerman serving as executive producers.

