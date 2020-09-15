Dave Bautista wants to know what's up with the pedo stuff. No, not in a Pete Townsend kind of way. He wants to know why marks for his arch-enemy, fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer President Donald Trump, believe anyone who doesn't support the president is a pedophile.

Bautista took to Twitter to ask, "When did everyone who doesn't support @realDonaldTrump become a pedophile? Is that like the craziest shit ever or what? Inbred Philosophy 101 'Don't support fascism? Child molester!!!!' yeah, makes perfect sense."

Bautista has long been involved in an ongoing feud with President Trump, one which will presumably culminate in a big blowoff match at WrestleMania next year, provided Trump finishes his current feud with Joe Biden at the Election PPV in November. But the feud has been mostly one-sided, with The Animal carrying the entire feud with a constant stream of promos on Twitter. This time around, Bautista had a celebrity guest, actress Jamie Chung, on his side.

Chung responded to Bautista's tweet, writing, "Don't be fooled. The silent well-educated trump supporters don't go to rallies or fly his flag. They donate campaign money and root for him bc they don't care about social issues. They only care about protecting their only self-interest; their money. The scariest trumpers."

Bautista responded, "No I'm not fooled. I'm positive these people are fucking morons. Im also confident #MAGAts who can easily be manipulated ,spread hate,Covid,kill protesters, accuse everybody who disagrees with them of being pedophiles etc are the concern.The people you mention are nothing new"

But Bautista later decided that he knew the reason why Trump marks accuse others of being pedos. Bautista believes it's the president himself who is the real pedo. Retweeting a video from the Lincoln Project about Trump's associations with Jeffrey Epstein, The Animal said, "#PedoTrump always projecting." Bautista finished his promo by retweeting a poll showing Biden leading Trump, writing, "Who's Sleepy now?!! Creepy #PedoTrump"