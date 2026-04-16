Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: dave chappelle

Dave Chappelle Resents How Republican Party "Weaponized" His Jokes

Comedian Dave Chappelle shared that he "resented" the way the Republican Party "weaponized" his transgender jokes for their cause.

Article Summary Dave Chappelle criticizes the Republican Party for using his transgender jokes for political agendas.

Chappelle explains how he was unknowingly involved in politically charged photo ops with Republican lawmakers.

The comedian stresses the importance of nuance in comedy and rejects binary, partisan interpretations of his work.

While open to criticism, Chappelle opposes efforts to limit artistic expression based on public disapproval.

During an interview with NPR's Newsmakers host Michel Martin, Dave Chappelle addressed the controversy surrounding his Netflix specials The Closer and The Dreamer. The comedian and actor came under heavy criticism for jokes that were considered by many to be transphobic. Chappelle defended his specials, citing the importance of artistic freedom while arguing that comedy works best when everyone is fair game. During his conversation with Martin, Chappelle made it clear that he resented how the Republican Party "weaponized" his jokes for their anti-transgender crusade. "I did resent that the Republican Party ran on transgender jokes. You know, I felt like they were doing a weaponized version of what I was doing. That's not what I was doing," he explained.

From there, Chappelle spotlighted that moment from 2023 when Rep. Lauren Boebert (along with Rep. Anna Paulina Luna) posted images of themselves posing with Chappelle – posts they gave ideological slants to. At the time, he explained that he was tricked into the photo ops and had no idea how they would be portrayed. "I'll give you an example, before I learned the phrase, 'I respectfully decline,' I was on Capitol Hill, and everybody ran up to take pictures with me from every congressional office. And I just take pictures with whoever asked. I didn't ask how they vote or what their voting record is," he said.

"At first, it was CBC [Congressional Black Caucus] people," Chappelle continued. "Then here comes Lauren Boebert, and she said, 'Can I get a picture?' And I had already taken 40 pictures. I didn't want to say no in front of everybody, but I didn't know the phrase 'I respectfully decline.' So I just took the picture. And then she posted the picture before I could even get from there to the show and says something to the effect of, 'Just two people that know that it's just two genders.' Just instantly, like, weaponized or politicized. So I got to the arena, and I lit her ass up for doing that. And she should never do that to a person like me."

As for how he feels now, Chappelle referred back to the point he's made several times in the past. "I'm not even mad [people] take issue with my work. Good, fine. Who cares? What I take issue with is the idea that because they don't like it, I'm not allowed to say it. Art is a nuanced endeavor. I have a belief that they are trying to take the nuance out of speech in American culture, that they're making people speak as if they're either on the right or the left. Everything seems absolute, and any opinion I respect is way more nuanced than these binary choices they keep putting in front of us. I don't see the world in red or blue," he explained.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!