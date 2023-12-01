Posted in: Netflix, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: dave chappelle, lauren boebert, LGBTQ, netflix, opinion

Dave Chappelle "Tricked" by Lauren Boebert Raises Some Questions

During a show on Thursday night, actor/comedian Dave Chappelle responded to his photo op moment with Rep. Lauren Boebert.

Actor/comedian Dave Chappelle wants you to know that Rep. Lauren Boebert (along with Rep. Anna Paulina Luna) tricked him into taking that photo that Boebert posted on Thursday. The ultra-conservative House of Representatives member & someone who appreciates a fine theater-going experience isn't a friend of the LGBTQ+ community and its allies – and Chappelle's had his issues, too. So when Boebert writes, "Just three people who understand that there's only two genders," you can understand how that's going to piss more than a few people off. Chappelle offered his side of things on Thursday night during a show in Washington, DC – but we're still not quite sure what it is exactly. Sharing that he was approached by several members of Congress during his visit to the Capitol, Chappelle said that he "didn't expect" to see Boebert and that it would've felt weird for him to deny her request for a picture ("What was I supposed to do?"). Now, we're guessing the "tricked" part has to do with Chappelle claiming he was blindsided by the wording of Boebert's tweet/x – including a joke about Boebert's Beetlejuice controversy. Okay, a couple of thoughts…

First… you're Dave F*****G Chappelle! How are you letting someone like Boebert "trick" you? Along with that? Yes, you do turn down her request. It really is that simple. Your personal awkwardness doesn't compare to the damage that that picture does out in the real world. And even if Chappelle was "tricked," did he or anyone on his team ask for Boebert to take it down – maybe go public with a statement about how you don't like being misrepresented? Because as I'm writing this, it's still there. Here's a look back at the tweet that Boebert posted on Thursday that did not make a whole lot of folks happy:

Just three people who understand that there's only two genders 😄 pic.twitter.com/uWz0Kwbcwj — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) November 30, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look at the video of the moment (posted by Call to Activism via Twitter/X)

Wow. Someone released a video of the moment Lauren Boebert approached Dave Chapelle. Do you think it confirms his story? pic.twitter.com/kdS1QFYZen — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) December 1, 2023 Show Full Tweet

