David Tennant Jabs Donald Trump During BAFTA Film Awards Monologue

David Tennant couldn't resist getting in a dig at disgraced ex-U.S. POTUS Donald Trump during Sunday's BAFTA Film Awards opening monologue.

Before Sunday night's 2024 EE BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) Film Awards, host David Tennant (Doctor Who, Broadchurch) made it crystal clear that he would be steering clear of dropping any Taylor Swift jokes while hosting the 2024 EE BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) Film Awards on Sunday. But that didn't mean that ex-reality show host & multi-impeached ex-POTUS Donald Trump was fair game for a quick jab. After reuniting with his long-time friend & co-star Michael Sheen for the awards ceremony's opening sketch nod to Staged that guest-starred Stanley Tucci, Himesh Patel, Tom Hiddleston, and Judi Dench, Tennant segued into his opening monologue (after delivering Bark Ruffalo back to Sheen). At around the three-minute mark, the topic shifts to the night's nominees, with Tennant first turning his attention to the Yorgos Lanthimos-directed, Emma Stone-starring Poor Things. "'Poor Things,' where a child's brain is put in an adult's body," Tennant shared with the audience and viewers – before adding, "And later this year, one of those may be reelected president."

Speaking with Variety heading into the weekend on a wide range of topics pertaining to his hosting gig this weekend, Tennant was asked if the reaction that actor/comedian Jo Koy received from his Swift joke during the Golden Globes sparked any fears of jokes bombing during the BAFTAs – and it's safe to say that Swift shouldn't have any concerns. "Not being a comic, I feel, gives me slight cover. I'm not really expected to be good at any of that stuff. I'm just there to hold it all together," Tennant shared – before adding that there are some Swifties at home he would have to answer to if he joked about Swift. "And don't diss Tay Tay – I think is the lesson to be learned. I live in a house of Taylor Swift fans, so I know better."

