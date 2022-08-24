DC's Stargirl S03: Hopkins, Smith & Osmanski on "Neighborly" Surprise

With now only seven days to go until The CW's Brec Bassinger-starring DC's Stargirl comes blazing back onto our screens for a third season, we've got another round of the cast discussing what viewers can expect during the upcoming season. After yesterday's focus on Courtney (Bassinger) and the JSA, the spotlight shifts the Whitmore's new neighbors, The Crock's- Neil Hopkins (Larry Crock/Sportsmaster), Stella Smith (Artemis Crock), and Joy Osmanski (Paula Brooks/Tigress)- as they discuss how their attempts to go the straight-and-narrow only further feeds in the confusing loyalties being teased for a season with the subtitle "Frenemies."

With The CW series returning next Wednesday, August 31, here's a look at what you can expect from DC's Stargirl:

In the following previously-released featurette, Bassinger, Yvette Monreal (Yolanda Montez / Wildcat), Anjelika Washington (Beth Chapel / Dr. Mid-Nite), Cameron Gellman (Rick Tyler / Hourman), and more offers the JSA's perspective on things:

Now here's a look at the preview images and overviews for S03E01 "Frenemies – Chapter One: The Murder" and S03E02 "Frenemies – Chapter Two: The Suspects," followed by a look back at the most recently released trailer:

DC's Stargirl Season 3 Episode 1 "Frenemies – Chapter One: The Murder": STARMAN IS BACK — With Starman (Joel McHale) back from the dead and her former super-villain enemies vowing to reform, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) is hopeful that there will finally be peace in Blue Valley. But when The Gambler (guest star Eric Goins) arrives in town looking to make his own amends, the team finds themselves at odds over whether he can be trusted. Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Neil Hopkins, Joy Osmanski, and Alkoya Brunson also star. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Geoff Johns.

DC's Stargirl Season 3 Episode 2 "Frenemies – Chapter Two: The Suspects": A MURDER MYSTERY IN BLUE VALLEY — After stumbling upon a suspicious murder in Blue Valley, the JSA begins looking at potential suspects. A tense run-in with The Shade (guest star Jonathan Cake) makes Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and Pat (Luke Wilson) realize that Sylvester's (Joel McHale) old ways could land them in hot water. Finally, Barbara (Amy Smart) steps in to help Paula (Joy Osmanski), whose attempt at fitting in has not gone so well. Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Hunter Sansone, Neil Hopkins and Alkoya Brunson also star. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Robbie Hyne

For a look at just how complicated things are about to become in a town where enemies are now allies and two "Star" heroes might just be one too many, here's a look at The CW's DC's Stargirl, returning for Season 3 on Wednesday, August 31:

The CW drama series DC'S STARGIRL follows high school student Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) and her stepfather Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson) as she leads an unlikely group of young heroes to take on the legacy of DC's very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America. The third season finds Starman (Joel McHale) back from the dead and offering to train Courtney while she helps him adjust to his new life in the quiet town of Blue Valley. But when there's a murder that needs to be solved, the mystery will not only have our heroes questioning the former super-villain's commitment to truly reforming but lead Courtney, Pat, and Starman to a secret that will shock them all to their very core.

DC's Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez / Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel / Dr. Mid-Nite, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler / Hourman, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent, Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman / Shiv, and Nick Tarabay as Eclipso- with Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Jonathan Cake as The Shade, Alkoya Brunson as Jakeem Thunder, Ysa Penarejo as Jade, and Seth Green as the voice of Thunderbolt (replacing Jim Gaffigan).

Tim Gabriel (Better Things) has been cast as Todd Rice aka Obsidian, the son of Alan Scott aka Golden Age Green Lantern & Jennie-Lynn Hayden/Jade's (Penarejo) twin brother. Matching his comic book origins, Rics is LGBTQ and wields strange & uncontrollable shadow abilities. Living on the streets and searching for his sister, Todd falls into the hands of The Helix Institute for Youth Rehabilitation and the mysterious Mr. Bones as they search for an understanding of how his powers work. And for those of you familiar with the path that the comics took, this casting could signal some rough future times ahead for the duo. Executive produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter, The CW's DC's Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros TV.