DC's Stargirl Season 2 Episode 3 Preview: The Shade Will See You Now

So now that Jonathan Cake's The Shade has made his presence known, it's time for Pat (Luke Wilson) to get Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and the team up-to-speed on his old ISA adversary in the newest preview for this week's episode of The CW's DC's Stargirl. But is The Shade a friend, a foe, or something in-between? The new JSA will have to figure that out fast because The Shade isn't even close to being the darkest force heading their way. Here's your look at "Summer School: Chapter Three":

DC's Stargirl Season 2 Episode 3 "Summer School: Chapter Three": JIM GAFFIGAN VOICES THUNDERBOLT IN THIS EPISODE DIRECTED BY LEA THOMPSON — After getting a taste of the superhero life, Mike (Trae Romano) pleads with Pat (Luke Wilson) to let him join the team. Elsewhere, after seeking help from Thunderbolt, the JSA prepare for a confrontation with The Shade. Brec Bassinger, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Amy Smart, and Meg DeLacy also star. Lea Thompson directed the episode written by Turi Meyer & Alfredo Septién.

DC's Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez / Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel / Dr. Mid-Nite, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler / Hourman, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent, Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman / Shiv, and Nick Tarabay as Eclipso- with Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Jonathan Cake as The Shade, Alkoya Brunson as Jakeem Thunder, Ysa Penarejo as Jade, and Jim Gaffigan as the voice of Thunderbolt. Executive produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter, The CW's DC's Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros TV.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.