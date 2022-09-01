DC's Stargirl Season 3 E02 Promo: Starman & The Shade's Touchy Reunion

Without doing too deep of a spoiler dive into the third season-opener of The CW's Brec Bassinger-starring DC's Stargirl, let's just say that "Frenemies" was already making things complicated for Courtney (Bassinger). Trying desperately to give folks some second chances while keeping her friends & family calm about the idea of spending quality time with people that tried to kill them, things got a whole lot uglier in a whole lot of ways when a dead body shows up. That means it's time to investigate, and the best way to do that? Check out "The Suspects," which is exactly what we find going on in next week's second chapter. But if we're being honest? The part we're looking for the most is the Sylvester (Joel McHale)/The Shade (Jonathan Cake) face-off that gets teased in the clip below. So with that in mind, here's a look at the preview images, overview, and trailer for S03E02 "Frenemies – Chapter Two: The Suspects," followed by the overview for S03E03 "Frenemies – Chapter Three: The Blackmail":

DC's Stargirl Season 3 Episode 2 "Frenemies – Chapter Two: The Suspects": A MURDER MYSTERY IN BLUE VALLEY — After stumbling upon a suspicious murder in Blue Valley, the JSA begins looking at potential suspects. A tense run-in with The Shade (guest star Jonathan Cake) makes Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and Pat (Luke Wilson) realize that Sylvester's (Joel McHale) old ways could land them in hot water. Finally, Barbara (Amy Smart) steps in to help Paula (Joy Osmanski), whose attempt at fitting in has not gone so well. Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Hunter Sansone, Neil Hopkins and Alkoya Brunson also star. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Robbie Hyne

DC's Stargirl Season 3 Episode 3 "Frenemies – Chapter Three: The Blackmail: FINDING BALANCE – Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and the JSA receive an anonymous tip that could help in their murder investigation. Meanwhile, after being told to find balance, Sylvester (Joel McHale) looks into potential jobs in Blue Valley, while also trying to figure out who he is without his Starman identity. Walter Carlos Garcia directed the episode written by Taylor Streitz

DC's Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez / Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel / Dr. Mid-Nite, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler / Hourman, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent, Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman / Shiv, and Nick Tarabay as Eclipso- with Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Jonathan Cake as The Shade, Alkoya Brunson as Jakeem Thunder, Ysa Penarejo as Jade, and Seth Green as the voice of Thunderbolt (replacing Jim Gaffigan). Tim Gabriel (Better Things) has been cast as Todd Rice aka Obsidian, the son of Alan Scott aka Golden Age Green Lantern & Jennie-Lynn Hayden/Jade's (Penarejo) twin brother. Executive produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter, The CW's DC's Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros TV.