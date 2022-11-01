Dead Boy Detectives: HBO Max Series Adds Caitlin Reilly & Max Jenkins

Looks like we have some casting news for co-showrunners Steve Yockey (The Flight Attendant) & Beth Schwartz's ("Arrowverse") upcoming series adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner's Dead Boy Detectives to pass along, courtesy of Variety. With production on the series still ongoing, we've learned that Caitlin Reilly (Hacks) and Max Jenkins (Dead to Me) have joined the cast. Reilly & Jenkins have been tapped for the recurring roles of Litty and Kingham, respectively- tiny, foul-mouthed dandelion sprites that are a rude annoyance to the Dead Boys.

What We Know About HBO Max's Dead Boy Detectives

HBO Max's Dead Boy Detectives offers a fresh take on the ghost story with an exploration of loss, grief, and death through the lens of Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) & Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri) – two dead British teenagers and their very alive friend, Crystal Palace (Kassius Nelson). So, it's a lot like a vintage detective series… only darker (and possibly on acid). Michael Beach's Tragic Mick is a melancholy walrus trapped in a human body who helps the Dead Boys out sometimes. Joshua Colley's Monty is an affable, astrology-loving teen who can see ghosts… and falls pretty hard for Edwin Payne. Lindsey Gort's Maxine is a quirky librarian in Port Townsend with a big, messy secret. Additionally, the series cast includes Briana Cuoco as Jenny the Butcher, Ruth Connell as the Night Nurse, Yuyu Kitamura as Niko, Jenn Lyon as Esther, and Lukas Gage as Cat King.

Yockey wrote the pilot episode and will serve as co-showrunner Schwartz. Yockey, Schwartz, Jeremy Carver, Greg Berlanti (You, The Flash), and Sarah Schechter (The Flight Attendant, You) are executive producers on the series. Lee Toland Krieger (Superman & Lois, upcoming Green Lantern) directed the pilot episode and also served as an executive producer on the pilot alongside David Madden (Superman & Lois). Based on characters created for DC by Gaiman and Wagner, the series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.