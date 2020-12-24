Death to 2020 Preview: Meet Duke Goolies, Gig Economy Millennial

As we learned earlier this week, Black Mirror creators Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones are back to give the year the proper roasting it deserves (and deliver laughs instead of chills this time) with their upcoming Netflix special, Death To 2020. With Laurence Fishburne serving as "narrator" on the mockumentary, the special looks back on the year that most of us would rather forget- except through the eyes of a team of "experts" played by Samuel L. Jackson as reporter Dash Bracket, Hugh Grant as historian Tennyson Foss, Kumail Nanjiani as tech company CEO Bark Multiverse, Tracey Ullman as Queen Elizabeth II, Samson Kayo as scientist Pyrex Flask, Lisa Kudrow as conservative spokesperson Jeanetta Grace Susan, Diane Morgan as average citizen Gemma Nerrick, Leslie Jones as behavioral psychologist Dr. Maggie Gravel, Cristin Milioti as a soccer mom, Joe Keery as gig economy millennial Duke Goolies, and more. Now, viewers are getting a look at some of our modern historians through these preview images- followed by a sneak preview of the special:

Now we get a chance to meet one of the folks set to put the year under the knife. Meet Keery's Duke Goolies: content provider, DJ, mixologist, ally, and valued expert on all things 2020. Following that, we have another look at the trailer that shows Grant wasn't kidding about his "repellent" historian with the bad wig job. We also were treated to a look at Kudrow's conservative talking head, Ullman's royal hand-waving, Kayo experimenting, Jones feeling bad for insulting sh*t and trains, and a last-second Quibi jab- and you can check it all out below (with the special set to hit Netflix on December 27, 2020):

2020: A year so [insert dire adjective of choice here], even the creators of Black Mirror couldn't make it up… but that doesn't mean they don't have a little something to add. Death to 2020 is a comedy event that tells the story of the dreadful year that was — and perhaps still is? This landmark documentary-style special weaves together a chorus of narration from some of the world's most (fictitious) renowned voices with real-life archival footage spanning the past 12 months.

Brooker and Jones are executive-producing Death to 2020 via Broke and Bones, with Alison Marlow serving as producer. The special serves as the first project for Broke and Bones under its deal with Netflix.