Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Teaser Hitting Theatres

A Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle sneak peek will accompany the theatrical re-release of the "Mugen Train" movie on May 14th.

Fans and audiences can catch an exclusive teaser sneak peek of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle when Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train returns for another run in theatres in stunning 4K on May 14th, distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment. The films are based on the manga series by Koyoharu Gotoge, published under SHUEISHA's JUMP COMICS, which consists of 23 volumes and over 150 million copies in publication. The franchise has won the admiration of millions of fans around the globe since its debut in 2018. The story begins when Tanjiro Kamado, a boy whose family was killed by a demon, joins the Demon Slayer Corps to turn his younger sister Nezuko back into a human after she is transformed into a demon.

The anime series first premiered in April 2019 with the Tanjiro Kamado, Unwavering Resolve Arc, followed by the feature film "Mugen Train" in October 2020, and the TV series "Mugen Train Arc" and "Entertainment District Arc" from 2021 through 2022. In 2023, the "Swordsmith Village Arc" debuted on Crunchyroll, shortly after the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village– theatrical release. In 2024, the "Hashira Training Arc" debuted shortly after the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To Hashira Training- theatrical release, with the animation production handled by ufotable. "Infinity Castle", the latest film in the franchise, will premiere in theatres in the United States and Canada on September 12th, 2025, distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

The first film of the three-part cinematic trilogy represents the final arc and culmination of the hugely popular, award-winning anime shonen series. It is expected to adapt the final chapters of the original manga series, which ran from 2016 and concluded in 2020. The anime series and feature film adaptations have stayed faithful to the manga story but expanded on it in many instances, including extravagant and epic action setpieces created by animation studio ufotable that showcase state-of-the-art animation.

Director: Haruo Sotozaki

Original Story: Koyoharu Gotoge

Screenplay and Animation Production: ufotable

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll. Tickets for "Mugen Train" are available now

