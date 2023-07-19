Posted in: Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: cnn, desantis, opinion, ron desantis, transgender

DeSantis to CNN: I Know What "Wokeness" Is Even If No One Else Does

Guess what GOP 2024 POTUS Candidate & Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis discussed with CNN's Jake Tapper? Here's a clue - it rhymes with "wokeness."

Sometimes, the Goddess Television makes my life so much easier that I have to make sure that I thank Her for Her graces on a daily basis. It's not like GOP 2024 POTUS Candidate & Florida Governor Ron DeSantis appearing on CNN for an interview with Jake Tapper wasn't sweet enough all by itself. I mean, how badly is DeSantis's campaign going that he's sitting down with the same network he's railed against in the past? But then that sweet, sweet symbolism kicked in, as DeSantis found himself competing for airtime with… wait for it… Donald Trump. The impeached & indicted frontrunner for the GOP heading into 2024 – the same dude who's besting DeSantis by serious double digits. But when he did get a chance for some airtime, well… maybe he was better off being pre-empted?

Unveiling a plan earlier in the day to "rip wokeness from the military" that would include prohibiting transgender members from serving in accordance with their respective gender identities and trash diversity & inclusion programs (yup, including DeSantis's second favorite target, "critical race theory"), DeSantis was asked why his focus was on "wokeness" in the military when polls have shown that much more important things like "dying" and "post-traumatic stress disorder" are on the minds of those not interested in enlisting. The answer? It's because no one knows what "wokeness" actually means – even those fighting against it. But… The DeSantis Knows!!!! "Not everyone really knows what wokeness is. I mean, I've defined it, but a lot of people who rail against wokeness can't even define it," DeSantis explained.

And how does he define it? Later in the day, DeSantis would share with an NBC reporter that "wokeness" is "a form of cultural Marxism" that requires "putting merit and achievement behind identity politics, and it's basically a war on the truth." A few questions. First, are we sure that DeSantis isn't thinking of Groucho Marx or the great singer Richard Marx? Second, exactly what "truth" does DeSantis have in mind if he considers making sure that everyone in society feels respected & represented as a "lie"? Thankfully, DeSantis is polling pretty much where I'm polling at this point, so it's looking more and more like Florida's going to be stuck with what I'm assuming is going to be a very bitter DeSantis stomping around their state some more.

