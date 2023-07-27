Posted in: Fox, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV, YouTube | Tagged: donald trump, opinion, RFK Jr, robert f. kennedy jr, ron desantis, trump

Desperate DeSantis Cuts Staff; Pardoning Trump & Appointing RFK Jr.

With a hurting campaign that keeps hurting, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is cutting staff and throwing anything at the wall to see what sticks.

You know things are going bad for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis when reports start dropping that President Joe Biden's 2024 POTUS election people are keeping their fingers, toes & various other body parts crossed that DeSantis is the GOP nominee and not two-times-indicted ex-reality show host Donald Trump. So that means that Ron's been trying to make some moves to shake up a campaign that appears to be on life support – and we're talking more than just DeSantis expanding his campaign vocabulary beyond the word "woke." Here's a look at what Ronnie D.'s been up to:

Cutting Campaign Staff: That's a GOOD Sign… Right? Politico reported earlier this week that DeSantis was looking to cut about 1/3 of his campaign staff (38 out of approximately 90+ staff positions). "Following a top-to-bottom review of our organization, we have taken additional, aggressive steps to streamline operations and put Ron DeSantis in the strongest position to win this primary and defeat Joe Biden," said DeSantis campaign manager Generra Peck in a statement. "Gov. DeSantis is going to lead the Great American Comeback, and we're ready to hit the ground running as we head into an important month of the campaign." A big part of the problem? While proudly announcing a $20M haul in the second quarter of this year, much of that has been spent, and many of the donors during that quarter maxed out on what they could give, so they're done.

DeSantis Warming Up to Trump Pardoning: Following up on comments from back in May, DeSantis shared with a right-winger podcaster that he could see himself pardoning Trump – using Ford/Nixon as a rationale. Of course, DeSantis' theory only works if you believe President Gerald Ford should've pardoned disgraced POTUS Richard Nixon – which he shouldn't have done. "Do we really think it's good for the country to have an almost 80-year-old former president in prison? Is that really going to help the country come together?" DeSantis asked when discussing the topic – with the answer being a resounding, "F**K YES!."

DeSantis Open to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Serving on Cabinet: What do you do with an anti-vaxxer who's pimped some questionable conspiracy theories and attempted to link COVID-19 & Jewish people ("COVID-19 attacks certain races disproportionately")? Well, if that person is named "Robert F. Kennedy Jr." and you're DeSantis, you tell anyone who will listen that you're open to having the Democratic POTUS candidate hold a position with either the Food and Drug Administration or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "If you're president, you know, sic him [Kennedy] on the FDA if he'd be willing to serve, or sic him on CDC," DeSantis said – because "revenge & retaliation" are always the best reasons for appointing someone to lead the CDC or the CDCP. But if DeSantis' polling numbers don't improve soon, it vibes like there's going to be more "wackiness" coming from DeSantis – until he throws in the towel and goes back to being Florida's problem.

