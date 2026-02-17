Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Devil May Cry

Devil May Cry Season 2 Poster: Studio Mir Offers New Look at Dante

With Showrunner Adi Shankar's Devil May Cry Season 2 set to hit on May 12th, Netflix shared a great take on Dante, courtesy of Studio Mir.

Article Summary Devil May Cry Season 2 drops on Netflix May 12, promising a bold new direction for the series and Dante’s journey.

Netflix unveiled a new poster from Studio Mir featuring Dante for the long-awaited second season premiere.

Showrunner Adi Shankar teases that Dante will “level up” and face more challenges, embracing iconic game moments.

Season 2 will be stylistically and tonally different, with Vergil taking on a major role in the evolving narrative.

Heading into the new year, we learned that the second season of Showrunner Adi Shankar's Devil May Cry would be hitting Netflix screens in May 2026 and were treated to a look at an epic battle brewing between Dante and Vergil. Now, with less than three months to go until its May 12th premiere, the streaming service is sharing a very cool look at Dante, courtesy of Studio Mir.

Here's a look back at Netflix's What Next? 2026 preview trailer, which included a bit of "Devil May Cry" action and more:

"Season 2 is a vvvvveryyyyy different show," Shankar responded on social media back in June 2025 when asked if Dante would be "more badass" when the animated series returns. "Yes, Dante levels up. His skills improve, and you'll see him embrace more of the iconic badassery fans of the game expect. That said, I'm still telling a story, and great characters don't just win — they grow. What makes Dante compelling isn't that he's unstoppable — it's that he learns and keeps getting stronger." Here's a look at what Shankar had to share, followed by some additional insights into the second season:

Season 2 is a vvvvveryyyyy different show. Yes, Dante levels up. His skills improve and you'll see him embrace more of the iconic badassery fans of the game expect. That said, I'm still telling a story, and great characters don't just win — they grow. What makes Dante… https://t.co/M20Ewp4Bu3 — Adi Shankar (@adishankarbrand) June 23, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Speaking with Esquire, Shankar drove home the point that viewers shouldn't expect the same old, same old. "My plan was always to build and expand 'Devil May Cry.' Season 1 had to be the gateway drug, but season 2, the storytelling is going to pivot. Season 2 is going to be different, stylistically and tonally, from season 1. Virgil is a big, very important character. It's essentially a new show," Shankar explained, adding that there's a certain Emmy Award-winning animated series that's also on Netflix he sees as the bar he's looking to clear. "I have goals. I want to body 'Arcane,' surpass it in viewership… 'Arcane' is the Joker lighting cash on fire, and it's great. With season 2 of 'Devil May Cry,' I want to beat that. Show up to a tank fight with a water balloon and destroy the tank. Because that's cool," he added.

