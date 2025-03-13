Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: ai, Devil May Cry

Devil May Cry Showrunner, Bosch on Kevin Conroy; Shankar on AI Rumor

Devil May Cry Showrunner Adi Shankar and star Johnny Yong Bosch post about working with the late Kevin Conroy as Shankar shuts down AI rumor.

With less than a month to go until Showrunner Adi Shankar's animated adaptation of Capcom's popular video game Devil May Cry hits Netflix screens, we were treated to a look at the pretty outstanding official trailer for the series. One name that caught a lot of attention when the cast was rolled out was the late iconic voice actor Kevin Conroy, who is voicing VP Baines. That led some on social media (shocking, right?) to begin questioning if Conroy had recorded his lines before passing or if AI was being utilized.

Shankar and voice actor Johnny Yong Bosch (Dante) took to social media to share what an honor it was to be able to work with Conroy and to make it clear that those were the lines that Conroy recorded. "Was recorded before he passed. No AI used," Shankar posted. "Mr. Conroy gave it amazingly nuanced performance. It was both a pleasure and an honor to work with him." Bosch shared, "It was an honor to work alongside Kevin Conroy for the upcoming DMC series. A true legend. 'Batman: The Animated Series' redefined cartoons for me. For those wondering, our recording sessions took place a few years ago—animation takes quite some time to complete."

In the epic animated adventure, sinister forces are at play to open the portal between the human and demon realms. In the middle of it all is Dante (Bosch), an orphaned demon-hunter-for-hire, unaware that the fate of both worlds hangs around his neck. Produced by animation studio Studio Mir, Devil May Cry also stars Scout Taylor-Compton (Mary), Hoon Lee (White Rabbit), and Chris Coppola (Enzo). Here's a look at what Shankar and Bosch had to share about working with Conroy:

Was recorded before he passed. No AI used. Mr. Conroy gave it amazingly nuanced performance. It was both a pleasure and an honor to work with him. 💔 https://t.co/XobimO1YBw — Adi Shankar (@adishankarbrand) March 13, 2025 Show Full Tweet

It was an honor to work alongside Kevin Conroy for the upcoming DMC series. A true legend. Batman: The Animated Series redefined cartoons for me. For those wondering, our recording sessions took place a few years ago—animation takes quite some time to complete. https://t.co/5GxTidiF9o — Johnny Yong Bosch (@johnnyyongbosch) March 13, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look back at the sneak peek of Dante in action that was released last month, as well as a look at the opening credits – followed by a look back at what else has been released ahead of Netflix's Devil May Cry hitting our screens on April 3rd:

"I'm honored that Netflix and Capcom have entrusted me to shepherd the 'Devil May Cry' franchise. Alex Larsen and I love these characters; we are part of the fandom and vow to surpass the exceptionally high bar we set for ourselves,' Shankar shared when news of the animated adaptation first hit. Now, here's a look at the teaser that was released back in September 2024 – with Netflix's Devil May Cry set to hit on April 3rd:

In the following behind-the-scenes clip that was released in November 2023, Shankar offered an update on how production was going, explaining why it's important – both personally & professionally – for the team to take its time to get it right for the fans, spotlighting the work that Studio MIR (The Legend of Korra, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf) is doing, and more – and, yes… we got some early looks at how Devil May Cry was shaping up:

"Rest assured, we are working very hard because we love the franchise and because we want to deliver something great," shared Shankar, who has been working on the series with development partner Alex Larsen since the project was first announced in 2018. "Our goal wasn't just to pump out another animated show. My goal is to make one of the best shows on the Netflix platform — period." Hyping the work of Studio Mir by noting that its resume of animation work "speaks for itself," Shankar had two words for fans out there: "Get hyped."

Netflix's Devil May Cry was developed & executive-produced by showrunner Adi Shankar. Written by Alex Larsen, the eight-episode animated adaptation of the hit Capcom game is also executive-produced by Hideaki Itsuno for Capcom and Seung Wook Lee for animation studio Studio MIR.

