Dexter: David Zayas, Jack Alcott, James Remar Join "Resurrection" Cast

David Zayas, Jack Alcott, and James Remar have joined the cast of Paramount+ with Showtime's Michael C. Hall-starring Dexter: Resurrection.

Thanks to Paramount+ with Showtime and Showrunner/EP Clyde Phillips' (Dexter, Nurse Jackie) Patrick Gibson-starring Dexter: Original Sin, we now have a much better idea of how the Michael C. Hall-starring Dexter: Resurrection can exist considering the condition we thought Dexter Morgan (Hall) was in at the end of "New Blood." With the sequel series reportedly set to start filming this month for a Summer 2025 premiere, Deadline Hollywood is passing along some exclusive casting news that should get the dumpster fires of random speculation raging. David Zayas (The Bear), Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird), and James Remar (Welcome to Derry) have joined the cast and will reprise their respective original series/"New Blood" roles as Detective Angel Batista, Harrison Morgan (Dexter's son), and Harry Morgan (Dexter's deceased father). The casting of Remar is especially interesting – could he be returning as Dexter's' voice, or maybe Harrison's?

Back at the beginning of November 2024, "Dexter" Universe director and executive producer Marcos Siega checked in on social media, offering fans a heads-up that he's "Jumping back into the Dexterverse." In the image that was posted, Siega shared a look at the cover of the script to the first episode of "Resurrection" – confirming that he's directing (while covering up some potentially spoilery stuff). Here's a look at that post from a little more than a month ago:

Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Original Sin is executive produced by Phillips and produced by Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios. Executive producers also include Hall, Scott Reynolds (Jessica Jones), Mary Leah Sutton (Resident Evil), Tony Hernandez (Emily In Paris), and Lilly Burns (Russian Doll), with the series being produced by Robert Lloyd Lewis (The Lincoln Lawyer). Reuniting with Slater is Heathers' Michael Lehmann, who serves as directing executive producer.

