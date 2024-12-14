Posted in: Paramount+, Showtime, TV | Tagged: dexter, dexter: original sin

Dexter: New "Original Sin" Trailer; E02: "Kid in a Candy Store" Images

Check out a new trailer for Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Original Sin, and images and an overview for S01E02: "Kid in a Candy Store."

Though we know that the first episode is currently streaming, we're going to hold back on spoilers for the opener to Paramount+ with Showtime and Showrunner/EP Clyde Phillips's (Dexter, Nurse Jackie) Patrick Gibson-starring Dexter: Original Sin. That being said, we need to credit the show in two very big ways. First, how it was able to recapture the look and vibe of the original series naturally, without looking like it's trying too hard or force-feeding "easter eggs." Second, the dual prequel timelines were something we didn't see coming, adding even more much-needed context to what we thought we already knew. With that in mind, we have a look at the overview and image gallery for the next chapter, S01E02: "Kid in a Candy Store," along with a new season trailer teasing what's still to come. Could we be getting more peeks at the here-and-now Dexter, too? Hmmm…

Dexter: Original Sin Season 1 Episode 2: "Kid in a Candy Store" – Dexter (Patrick Gibson) adjusts to his new job as a forensics intern at Miami Metro; Deb (Molly Brown) lashes out at her dad by engaging in petty criminal behavior. Written by Katrina Mathewson and Tanner Bean.

Set in 1991, Miami, Dexter: Original Sin follows Dexter (Gibson) as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can't be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness. With the guidance of his father, Harry (Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement's radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department.

The prequel series stars Patrick Gibson as Dexter Morgan (with Michael C. Hall voicing his "Dark Passenger"), Christian Slater as Dexter's father, Harry Morgan; Molly Brown (Senior Year) as Dexter's younger sister, Debra Morgan; Patrick Dempsey (Grey's Anatomy) as Aaron Spencer, the Captain of the Miami Metro Homicide; Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Wolf Pack) as Tanya Martin, the CSI Chief at the Miami Metro Police Department; James Martinez (Love Victor) as Angel Batista, an up-and-coming homicide detective at Miami Metro Police Department who leads with his heart; Christina Milian (Falling Inn Love) as Maria LaGuerta, Miami Metro's first female homicide detective; Alex Shimizu (The Blacklist) as Vince Masuka, a forensic analyst who eagerly shares his expertise while relishing the chance to boss around his new intern, Dexter Morgan; and Reno Wilson (Mike & Molly) as Bobby Watt, Harry's longtime partner & confidant.

The Paramount+ with Showtime series also stars Joe Pantoliano (The Sopranos) as Mad Dog, Brittany Allen (The Boys) as Dexter's biological mother, Laura Moser; Randy Gonzalez (Bloodline) as Santos Jimenez, Aaron Jennings (Pure Genius) as Clark Sanders, Raquel Justice (One Day at a Time) as Sofia, Jasper Lewis (V/H/S) as Dexter's adoptive mom and wife of Harry, Doris Morgan; Carlo Mendez (The Bay)as Hector Estrada, Isaac Gonzalez Rossi (That's Amor) as Gio, and Roberto Sanchez (Palm Royale) as Tony Ferrer.

The prequel series is executive produced by Phillips and produced by Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios. Executive producers also include Hall, Scott Reynolds (Jessica Jones), Mary Leah Sutton (Resident Evil), Tony Hernandez (Emily In Paris), and Lilly Burns (Russian Doll), with the series being produced by Robert Lloyd Lewis (The Lincoln Lawyer). Reuniting with Slater is Heathers' Michael Lehmann, who serves as directing executive producer.

