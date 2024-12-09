Posted in: Paramount+, Showtime, TV | Tagged: dexter, dexter: original sin, sarah michelle gellar

Dexter: Original Sin: Sarah Michelle Gellar Thanks CCXP Brazil Fans

Dexter: Original Sin star Sarah Michelle Gellar took to social media to thank Brazilian fans for the love they showed her during CCXP.

Over this past weekend, Patrick Gibson (Dexter Morgan), Christian Slater (Harry Morgan), Molly Brown (Debra Morgan), Sarah Michelle Gellar (Tanya Martin), and Patrick Dempsey (Aaron Spencer) headed out to CCXP Brazil 2024 to give the world the heads-up about Paramount+ with Showtime and Showrunner/EP Clyde Phillips's (Dexter, Nurse Jackie) Dexter: Original Sin ahead of premiere this Friday, December 13th (network airing on Dec. 15th). Along with a pretty impressive image gallery covering a cross-section of the season, we were also treated to a sneak peek (both of which are waiting for you below, along with the official overview of the first episode). But before we get to that, we just wanted to mention just how much the folks attending CCXP treated Gellar like the pop culture rockstar that she is – with the audience making sure she doesn't forget just how much she's impacted their lives (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Cruel Intentions, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and we could go on). Taking to social media, Gellar made sure everyone knew just how much it all meant to her.

"I have so much to post about these last few days in Brazil, but I honestly need a moment. While this is not the most flattering picture of myself (lol) it sums up the emotion I felt. Obrigada, Brasil, por fazer eu me sentir tão amada. Vocês são incríveis!" Gellar wrote as the caption to her Instagram post, which included a look from CCXP Brazil from this past weekend:

Dexter: Original Sin Season 1 Episode 1: "Original Sin" – Young Dexter Morgan (Patrick Gibson) struggles to keep his urges in check while navigating life with his father, Harry (Christian Slater), and sister, high-school senior Deb (Molly Brown). After Harry has a health scare, Dexter realizes it may finally be time to fulfill his destiny. Written by Clyde Phillips and directed by Michael Lehmann, here's a look at a sneak peek at what's to come as well as the official image gallery:

Set in 1991, Miami, Dexter: Original Sin follows Dexter (Gibson) as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can't be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness. With the guidance of his father, Harry (Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement's radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department.

The prequel series stars Patrick Gibson as Dexter Morgan (with Michael C. Hall voicing his "Dark Passenger"), Christian Slater as Dexter's father, Harry Morgan; Molly Brown (Senior Year) as Dexter's younger sister, Debra Morgan; Patrick Dempsey (Grey's Anatomy) as Aaron Spencer, the Captain of the Miami Metro Homicide; Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Wolf Pack) as Tanya Martin, the CSI Chief at the Miami Metro Police Department; James Martinez (Love Victor) as Angel Batista, an up-and-coming homicide detective at Miami Metro Police Department who leads with his heart; Christina Milian (Falling Inn Love) as Maria LaGuerta, Miami Metro's first female homicide detective; Alex Shimizu (The Blacklist) as Vince Masuka, a forensic analyst who eagerly shares his expertise while relishing the chance to boss around his new intern, Dexter Morgan; and Reno Wilson (Mike & Molly) as Bobby Watt, Harry's longtime partner & confidant.

The Paramount+ with Showtime series also stars Joe Pantoliano (The Sopranos) as Mad Dog, Brittany Allen (The Boys) as Dexter's biological mother, Laura Moser; Randy Gonzalez (Bloodline) as Santos Jimenez, Aaron Jennings (Pure Genius) as Clark Sanders, Raquel Justice (One Day at a Time) as Sofia, Jasper Lewis (V/H/S) as Dexter's adoptive mom and wife of Harry, Doris Morgan; Carlo Mendez (The Bay)as Hector Estrada, Isaac Gonzalez Rossi (That's Amor) as Gio, and Roberto Sanchez (Palm Royale) as Tony Ferrer.

The prequel series is executive produced by Phillips and produced by Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios. Executive producers also include Hall, Scott Reynolds (Jessica Jones), Mary Leah Sutton (Resident Evil), Tony Hernandez (Emily In Paris), and Lilly Burns (Russian Doll), with the series being produced by Robert Lloyd Lewis (The Lincoln Lawyer). Reuniting with Slater is Heathers' Michael Lehmann, who serves as directing executive producer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!