Dexter: Resurrection: Uma Thurman Set for Series Regular Role

Paramount+ with Showtime's Michael C. Hall-starring and executive-producing Dexter: Resurrection has tapped Uma Thurman as a series regular.

Some blockbuster casting news coming our way for Paramount+ with Showtime's upcoming Michael C. Hall-starring and executive-producing Dexter: Resurrection. After a week or so of rumblings, Deadline Hollywood has confirmed that Uma Thurman (Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill) is set for a series regular role opposite Hall's Dexter Morgan. Thurman's Charley is the head of security for "mysterious billionaire Leon Prater." Thurman's character is described as "a former Special Ops officer" who "worked various high-level private security jobs before taking on her position as the resourceful and meticulous right-hand woman for Prater."

Here's a look at Hall's video message from last week as he checked in from his first day of filming:

Earlier this month, we learned that some very familiar faces had joined the cast (with Siega teasing on Instagram Stories that there's a lot more interesting casting news on the way). David Zayas (The Bear), Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird), and James Remar (Welcome to Derry) have joined the cast and will reprise their respective original series/"New Blood" roles as Detective Angel Batista, Harrison Morgan (Dexter's son), and Harry Morgan (Dexter's deceased father). The casting of Remar is especially interesting – could he be returning as Dexter's' voice, or maybe Harrison's?

Back at the beginning of November 2024, "Dexter" Universe director and executive producer Marcos Siega checked in on social media, offering fans a heads-up that he's "Jumping back into the Dexterverse." In the image that was posted, Siega shared a look at the cover of the script to the first episode of "Resurrection" – confirming that he's directing (while covering up some potentially spoilery stuff):

Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Original Sin is executive produced by Phillips and produced by Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios. Executive producers also include Hall, Scott Reynolds (Jessica Jones), Mary Leah Sutton (Resident Evil), Tony Hernandez (Emily In Paris), and Lilly Burns (Russian Doll), with the series being produced by Robert Lloyd Lewis (The Lincoln Lawyer). Reuniting with Slater is Heathers' Michael Lehmann, who serves as directing executive producer.

