Did Ted Lasso Star Nick Mohammed Drop a Ten-Ton Season 4 Tease?

Either Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed is swerving a whole lot of people or he dropped a ten-ton tease that Season 4 news was on its way.

Article Summary Nick Mohammed hints at filming that might be tied to Ted Lasso Season 4.

Ted Lasso cast contract extensions fueled Season 4 rumors.

Warner Bros. executive confirmed Season 4 talks back in October 2024.

The tease came as part of Mohammed's rescheduled comedy tour announcement.

It was back in August 2024 when the rumbling began about a possible fourth season of Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly's hit Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso. Warner Bros. Television had picked up the contract options on original cast members Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Walton), Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent), and Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins). Since that time, we've heard from Lawrence, Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, and others, and they all pretty much said the same thing – while not sitting down the rumblings, they all agreed that it's Sudeikis' call.

Two months later, Channing Dungey, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group, had an update to pass along while taking part in an event during the international television trade show MIPCOM in Cannes, France. "We are in conversations about season four and they are very exciting conversations, but it's still early days. But what I will say is that we had always been clear that there wasn't going to be more [Ted Lasso] if Jason and the team weren't feeling excited about it. I can tell you firsthand that he's in a place where he's feeling really excited and very good about it."

Everyone caught up? Great! That brings us to today – well, a few days ago. That's when Nick Mohammed (Nate Shelley) took to social media to announce that he needed to reschedule some of the dates on his "Show Pony" comedy tour. The reason? Apparently, it's "for some filming I have not been able to shift for love of money." Mohammed continued, "I cannot say what that filming is. But it will be announced shortly." Now, here's where the ten-ton tease that official news on Ted Lasso Season 4 might be on the way. "In the meantime, I would really appreciate it if people just didn't speculate as to what they think it might be," Mohammed added – with a "BELIEVE" sign clearly in his hand (as you can see above). "The last thing I want is for people to be going mad."

