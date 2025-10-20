Posted in: ABC, Disney+, TV | Tagged: disney, Fourth of July, july 4th

Disney Announces 24-Hour Broadcast Celebrating America's 250th BDay

Disney Celebrates America highlights America’s 250th anniversary across Disney+, Hulu, ABC, ESPN, Freeform, FX and National Geographic.

Article Summary Disney marks America’s 250th birthday with a massive 24-hour broadcast on July 4, 2026 across its platforms.

David Muir leads nationwide coverage with ABC, ESPN, and National Geographic correspondents reporting live.

Special programming includes Good Morning America’s “50 States in 50 Weeks” and NatGeo’s “America in Superlatives.”

ESPN launches “America’s Team” and airs the 2026 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest as part of the celebration.

On the July 4th, 2026, The Walt Disney Company's 24-hour, multi-platform broadcast Disney Celebrates America will highlight America's 250th anniversary events nationwide across Disney+, Hulu, ABC, ESPN, Freeform, FX and National Geographic, culminating with an evening fireworks broadcast from Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort (watch out, NYC's Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks). ABC's World News Tonight with David Muir anchor and managing editor David Muir will lead the daylong coverage, accompanied by ABC News anchors and correspondents, ESPN commentators, and National Geographic Explorers reporting from across the country. The special presentation will feature top entertainers, athletes, historians, and others spotlighting the wonder, achievements and dreams that define the American spirit. With more on who will be taking part and additional programming details aare expected as we get closer to the event, here is some of what Disney has in store to promote the milestone celebration:

ABC's Good Morning America will continue its popular "50 States in 50 Weeks" series, which kicked off earlier this year, highlighting unforgettable places and people across the nation.

National Geographic's America in Superlatives series will feature, across all platforms, a range of National Geographic storytellers and photographers highlighting unique places and events from around the United States, offering surprising and inspiring stories that explore what makes America special.

ESPN will premiere a new SportsCenter segment, "America's Team," a cross-country search to find out which team most embodies the country, plus special patriotic programming across its flagship platforms, including exclusive live coverage of the 2026 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4 (ED: Sweet!).

In June 2026, ABC News Studios will present a two-hour primetime special that journeys through the heart of our nation — where the real-life spirit of iconic locales like New Orleans and the American frontier comes alive through the beloved lands of Disney Parks, connecting audiences to the extraordinary people, places, histories, and traditions that make America unique.

