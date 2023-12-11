Posted in: Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, TV | Tagged: disney plus, hulu, netflix

Disney Lending 14 Series to Netflix; Grey's Anatomy for Disney+/Hulu

The Disney+/Hulu one-app will get Grey's Anatomy when it launches in March 2024; Netflix gets 14 Disney titles for an 18-month window.

Proving once again that everything old is new again, the new "big thing" catching fire across the streaming landscape is "licensing" – and Deadline Hollywood is reporting that the next round will involve the combined Disney+/Hulu app launching in March 2024 and Netflix. First up, it looks like the full 19-season Grey's Anatomy run will be available when the new app launches (as well as on the standalone Hulu service). According to the deal, Netflix will play nice with Hulu, with the two now having co-exclusive domestic streaming rights to the hugely popular ABC series. But that's just part of a reported new domestic content deal between Disney Entertainment & Netflix that would see Disney license 14 popular library TV series to Netflix on a non-exclusive basis for an 18-month time period. Some of those titles include Lost, This Is Us, Archer, How I Met Your Mother, White Collar, and more – with the full list below.

Over the course of the 18-month deal, the series will still be available on the Disney platform they're currently on (Hulu, Disney+, ESPN+), as well as any other "third-parties," SVOD, AVOD, or linear that have licenses for them. As studios & streamers look to course-correct some pretty brutal financial times over the past few years (some unforeseen, others self-inflicted), expect to see a lot more licensing to programming going on between studios & streamers. As we mentioned, there are 14 series that will be spending some time over on Netflix as part of a new deal (when finalized) – here's a look at what they are:

The Wonder Years: 1/1/2024

This is Us: 1/8/2024

My Wife & Kids: 2/5/2024

ESPN 30 for 30: 25 episodes; premiere dates vary between Feb-Dec

The Resident: 3/4/2024

White Collar: 4/1/2024

Reba: 5/6/2024

Archer: 5/13/2024

How I Met You Mother: 6/3/2023

Lost: 7/1/2024

Prison Break: 7/29/2024

The Hughleys: 9/2/2024 (also coming to Hulu – first time for both Netflix & Hulu)

The Bernie Mac Show: 1/1/2025

Home Improvement: 2/1/2025

