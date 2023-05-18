Disney Scraps $1B Construction Project Plan for Ron DeSantis' Florida If Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis doesn't want Disney's money, then why not do business with California? That's exactly what "The Mouse" did...

Sometimes the best way to deal with a bully is to punch them square in the face to see how they react. More often than not, they end up whining about how unfair everything is and how they're the "poor victim." We're seeing this play out in a metaphorical way today, as the growing war between CEO Bob Iger's The Walt Disney Company and that little despot, Ron DeSantis, begins to hurt Florida in a big way – not that California Governor Gavin Newsom is complaining. Parks and Resorts head Josh D'Amaro sent out a message to Disney Parks, Experiences & Products employees to let them know that Disney is no longer moving forward with its plan to move approximately 2,000 staffers & their families from California to Central Florida. Though not referenced in the communication, the move comes a little more than a week after Iger reminded DeSantis who pays the most taxes in the state – clearly, someone believed that DeSantis deserved another reminder.

"Given the considerable changes that have occurred since the announcement of this project, including new leadership and changing business conditions, we have decided not to move forward with construction of the campus," D'Amaro wrote in his message to employees (see below). "This was not an easy decision to make, but I believe it is the right one." And don't think for one second that it doesn't come at a cost for "The Mouse," with the decision seeing them basically tossing aside $550M+ in tax credits that they would've been eligible for over the next several years if the project had moved forward. But DeSantis takes the biggest hit, costing his state the monies that the scrapped $1B+ facility would've brought in. Aside from the economic benefits of having a project of that magnitude (construction jobs, spending on local businesses & services during construction, etc.), Disney's move to scrap the project will also cost the state tens of billions in funds from housing and consumer spending in the state from the relocated staffers. All of this as DeSantis reportedly prepares to formally declare that he's running for President of the United States in 2024 – and becomes Donald Trump's teary-eyed punching bag.

Meanwhile, California Gov. Newsom is reacting to the decision on two totally different levels. "The governor has invited Disney to bring these jobs home from a state that is openly hostile to thousands of Disney workers. This move today shows how Florida's cruelty and hostility towards people is bad for business, and the governor welcomes Disney's increasing investment in California," said Newsom in an official statement from his office. But on a more personal front? Well, that was a bit more brutally honest:

Turns out, bigoted policies have consequences. That's 2,000+ jobs that will be welcomed back with open arms to the Golden State. Thank you for doing the right thing, @Disney. https://t.co/1wrN2Zmi9O — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 18, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look at the note that D'Amaro sent out explaining the decision that was referenced earlier in the article (thanks to Deadline Hollywood):