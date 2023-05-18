Disney Scraps $1B Construction Project Plan for Ron DeSantis' Florida
If Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis doesn't want Disney's money, then why not do business with California? That's exactly what "The Mouse" did...
Sometimes the best way to deal with a bully is to punch them square in the face to see how they react. More often than not, they end up whining about how unfair everything is and how they're the "poor victim." We're seeing this play out in a metaphorical way today, as the growing war between CEO Bob Iger's The Walt Disney Company and that little despot, Ron DeSantis, begins to hurt Florida in a big way – not that California Governor Gavin Newsom is complaining. Parks and Resorts head Josh D'Amaro sent out a message to Disney Parks, Experiences & Products employees to let them know that Disney is no longer moving forward with its plan to move approximately 2,000 staffers & their families from California to Central Florida. Though not referenced in the communication, the move comes a little more than a week after Iger reminded DeSantis who pays the most taxes in the state – clearly, someone believed that DeSantis deserved another reminder.
"Given the considerable changes that have occurred since the announcement of this project, including new leadership and changing business conditions, we have decided not to move forward with construction of the campus," D'Amaro wrote in his message to employees (see below). "This was not an easy decision to make, but I believe it is the right one." And don't think for one second that it doesn't come at a cost for "The Mouse," with the decision seeing them basically tossing aside $550M+ in tax credits that they would've been eligible for over the next several years if the project had moved forward. But DeSantis takes the biggest hit, costing his state the monies that the scrapped $1B+ facility would've brought in. Aside from the economic benefits of having a project of that magnitude (construction jobs, spending on local businesses & services during construction, etc.), Disney's move to scrap the project will also cost the state tens of billions in funds from housing and consumer spending in the state from the relocated staffers. All of this as DeSantis reportedly prepares to formally declare that he's running for President of the United States in 2024 – and becomes Donald Trump's teary-eyed punching bag.
Meanwhile, California Gov. Newsom is reacting to the decision on two totally different levels. "The governor has invited Disney to bring these jobs home from a state that is openly hostile to thousands of Disney workers. This move today shows how Florida's cruelty and hostility towards people is bad for business, and the governor welcomes Disney's increasing investment in California," said Newsom in an official statement from his office. But on a more personal front? Well, that was a bit more brutally honest:
Here's a look at the note that D'Amaro sent out explaining the decision that was referenced earlier in the article (thanks to Deadline Hollywood):
Team,
I wanted to let you know that we've just begun communication regarding our updated plans for the Lake Nona campus.
As many of you know, the company had decided to build a new Disney campus in Lake Nona and many Cast Members, Imagineers, and Employees were asked to commit to making a move to Florida. While some were excited about the new campus, I know that this decision and the circumstances surrounding it have been difficult for others.
Given the considerable changes that have occurred since the announcement of this project, including new leadership and changing business conditions, we have decided not to move forward with construction of the campus. This was not an easy decision to make, but I believe it is the right one. As a result, we will no longer be asking our employees to relocate. For those who have already moved, we will talk to you individually about your situation, including the possibility of moving you back.
It is clear to me that the power of this brand comes from our incredible people, and we are committed to handling this change with care and compassion. I remain optimistic about the direction of our Walt Disney World business. We have plans to invest $17 billion and create 13,000 jobs over the next ten years. I hope we're able to do so.
We are committed to our teams who call Central Florida home and to all of our Cast Members around the world, and I want to thank you for your continued dedication to Disney Parks, Experiences and Products and for delivering world-class entertainment for our Guests.