Doctor Odyssey: Our S01E14: "Hot Tub Week" Preview; Season 2 Update

Check out our preview of tonight's episode of ABC and Ryan Murphy's Joshua Jackson-starring Doctor Odyssey, S01E14: "Hot Tub Week."

Article Summary Preview ABC's Doctor Odyssey S01E14: "Hot Tub Week" and glimpse what's next in "Crew Week."

Avery's news shakes the cruise; can Max and Tristan support her amid captain's stress?

Disney TV's Craig Erwich discusses Doctor Odyssey's future with creator Ryan Murphy.

Explore new episodes of this cruise-based procedural starring Joshua Jackson and Phillipa Soo.

First up, we have our weekly look at what's in store for tonight's episode of ABC and series creator Ryan Murphy's Joshua Jackson, Phillipa Soo, Sean Teale, and Don Johnson-starring high-seas procedural Doctor Odyssey. For S01E14: "Hot Tub Week," we have a look at the official overview, promo trailer, and image gallery – followed by the official overview for S01E15: "Crew Week." But before we get to that, Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich offered some insight into where things stand with the series and what's been going on behind the scenes in terms of the show's future during an interview with Variety last week.

"We love 'Doctor Odyssey.' We're still having creative conversations about the show with Ryan and evaluating," Erwich shared. "Ryan is very busy. He is working on a ton with us right now: '9-1-1,' which continues to be one of the No. 1 shows on television. We just gave an expanded order to '9-1-1: Nashville.' We have Chris O'Donnell in that. I think it's a really unique setting for our flagship franchise. We just launched 'Mid-Century Modern.' So, as he should be, he's quite busy doing excellent work for us. Ultimately, we're going to take our lead from Ryan about what that next chapter of 'Doctor Odyssey' looks like. But we're having creative conversations about it right now. He's an amazing partner."

Doctor Odyssey Season 1 Episodes 14-15 Previews

Doctor Odyssey Season 1 Episode 14: "Hot Tub Week" – Cheerleaders aboard The Odyssey bring nostalgia, but when Avery (Phillipa Soo) receives troubling news, Max (Joshua Jackson) and Tristan (Sean Teale) step in to support her. Meanwhile, Tristan explores sobriety while Captain Massey's (Don Johnson) stress takes a physical toll.

Doctor Odyssey Season 1 Episode 15: "Crew Week" – Crew week on The Odyssey sends Max (Joshua Jackson) back to his hometown for answers while Tristan (Sean Teale) reveals Avery's (Phillipa Soo) secret to Vivian (Laura Harrier). As Munroe (Marcus Emanuel Mitchell) fights a parasitic infection, Avery pressures Rosie (Jacqueline Toboni) to face a medical condition she's been hiding.

From the mind of Ryan Murphy comes ABC's high-octane procedural Doctor Odyssey. Max (Joshua Jackson) is the new on-board doctor for a luxury cruise ship where the staff works hard and plays harder. It's all hands on deck as Max and his small but mighty medical team navigate unique medical crises and each other miles from shore. The series stars Joshua Jackson, Phillipa Soo, Sean Teale, and Don Johnson. The series, produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television, is written and executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Baken. Joshua Jackson and Don Johnson serve as executive producers. Paris Barclay directs and executive produces. Eric Paquette, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, and Nissa Diederich also serve as executive producers.

