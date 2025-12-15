Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: 3 Body Problem

3 Body Problem Season 2: Jovan Adepo Offers Update on Netflix Series

Jovan Adepo, who plays Dr. Saul Durand in Netflix's adaptation of Liu Cixin's sci-fi trilogy The 3 Body Problem, discusses the second season.

Article Summary Jovan Adepo shares an update on filming Netflix's 3 Body Problem Season 2, teasing exciting developments.

Season 2 centers on Saul Durand's evolution as he embraces his Wallfacer role against the alien threat.

The story moves from world-building to more personal, character-driven drama and intense stakes.

New faces join the cast as the adaptation of Liu Cixin's "The Dark Forest" ramps up the tension.

In an interview about the finale of It: Welcome to Derry with Variety, Jovan Adepo was asked about how season two of 3 Body Problem was coming along, and he had a lot to say. Adepo is proving to be one of the most brilliant actors on screen. Physicist Saul Durand is an entirely different man from Derry's Major Leroy Hanlon, and Adepo's facial expressions and body language are so distinct you might not realise the same actor plays both characters. In the Netflix adaptation of Liu Cixin's Science Fiction epic, Saul is the on-screen version of the novel's Luo Ji, and he has been unwillingly recruited as a member of the Wallfacer Program. In the novels, The Wallfacers are a group of three people chosen to develop a defense strategy against the San-Ti, the aliens on their way to invade Earth. Both Saul and Luo Ji are confused about why they were specifically chosen, but in the novel, Wenjie instructs Luo to research cosmic sociology to gain a better understanding of the situation. In the finale of 3 Body Problem, she tells Saul to consider whether Einstein made it to heaven. Part of Saul's dilemma is to solve the riddle his former mentor left him, which serves as a clue to how he can defeat the aliens. Variety asked Adepo how production on the second season of the series was going.

"It's been good," said Adepo. "I don't know how much I can say, but it's a big season of evolution for Saul. He left off in Season 1 being anointed as one of the three Wallfacers and not really wanting the job. This season gives audiences a chance to see if he does the job or not. How he goes about that, I can't say, but it's been going well, and we'll be here until the end of January. We've gotten most of the show in the can. Now we're just getting the bigger set pieces done. Also, the cast is brilliant. We've added some new faces to the show, and it's… I think it's gonna be a fun one."

The main thrust of 3 Body Problem is about the human race fighting an alien invasion that won't arrive for 400 years. The second season of the series adapts "The Dark Forest", the second book in the trilogy, where Saul has to come up with a plan while having to thwart human terrorists on Earth who are out to sabotage humanity's ability to fight the aliens, including by trying to assassinate him and his fellow Wallfacers.

"I think things become a bit more immediate," said Adelpo. "The scale of the situation is still the same— it's still an impending alien invasion. What I think feels different is that the first season was creating the world for the audience. It was introducing the characters and the scientific idea and theory of the Three Body Problem. Season 1 was very science-heavy. What stood out to me when I read the scripts this season was that, now that we know the context, it feels way more personal. We see more of the personal lives of the characters from Season 1. All the decisions that they make directly affect the other characters in much more aggressive ways this season. I think that the fans will really enjoy that, because they'll get a chance to really connect with the circumstances of the story. It'll be different, but in a good way."

3 Body Problem is on Netflix. The premiere date for Season 2 will be announced in due course. Meanwhile, the Chinese TV adaptation of the books is continuing with Three Body: Da Xi, an original miniseries that will bridge the gap between the adaptations of the first book and the second book, "The Dark Forest".

