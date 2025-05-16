Posted in: BBC, Disney+, TV | Tagged:

Doctor Who 20th Anniv. "Unleashed": Gatwa, Tennant, Whittaker & More

A special Doctor Who: Unleashed celebrates 20 years since the show's return, with Ncuti Gatwa, David Tennant, Jodie Whittaker, and others.

As we near the second season finale of Showrunner Russell T. Davies's Ncuti Gatwa and Varada Sethu-starring Doctor Who a celebration is already in order. Steffan Powell is hosting a special edition of Doctor Who: Unleashed for BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, and BBC Wales that will celebrate the past twenty years since the show's returned, and he will be joined by a number of cast and creatives that have played a part in bringing the show back into "The Whoniverse": Davies, Gatwa, Sethu, David Tennant, Jodie Whittaker, Billie Piper, Pearl Mackie, Mandip Gill, ex-showrunners Steven Moffat and Chris Chibnall, and others. In addition, Powell will be offering behind-the-scenes looks with the folks who helped bring the magic to life (and onto our screens).

"After the season's climactic end, it's great to celebrate the 20 years that led us here. I hope this is a party for faithful viewers, with a galaxy of stars, Doctors, companions, Billie Piper reunited with David Tennant, and the making of our first ever Dalek!" Davies shared. Powell added, "What a joy to be giving the 'Unleashed' treatment to 20 years' worth of 'Doctor Who' history. To see the lasting impact the show has had on those who helped bring the magic to screen has been a privilege, and a reminder of just how much the show means to so many."

Doctor Who Season 2 Episode 6: "The Interstellar Song Contest" Preview

Doctor Who Season 2 Episode 6: "The Interstellar Song Contest" – The Doctor's (Ncuti Gatwa) quest to get Belinda (Varada Sethu) back home to Earth leads to a space station hosting the famous song contest. But a harmless night of fun soon becomes a battle to survive. Written by Juno Dawson and directed by Ben A Williams, the episode stars Gatwa, Sethu, Freddie Fox, Kadiff Kirwan, Charlie Condou, Rylan Clark, Graham Norton, Julie Dray, Imogen Kingsley Smith, Maxwell Kiruna Stamell, Iona Anderson, Miriam-Teak Lee, Akemnji Ndifornyen, Christina Rotondo, Abdul Seesay, and (of course) Anita Dobson as Mrs. Flood.

Joining Gatwa and Sethu for the second season are Millie Gibson, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Anita Dobson, Christopher Chung, Michelle Greenidge, Jonah Hauer-King, Ruth Madeley, Jemma Redgrave, Susan Twist, Freddie Fox, Kadiff Kirwan, Charlie Condou, Alan Cumming as the voice of Mr Ring-a-Ding, English TV personalities Rylan Clark and Graham Norton, and others – including Anita Dobson's Mrs. Flood, of course. Now, here's a look at this season's episode titles:

"The Robot Revolution": Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Peter Hoar

"Lux": Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Amanda Brotchie

"The Well": Written by Russell T Davies & Sharma Angel Walfall, directed by Amanda Brotchie

"Lucky Day": Written by Pete McTighe, directed by Peter Hoar

"The Story & The Engine": Written by Inua Ellams, directed by Makalla McPherson

"The Interstellar Song Contest": Written by Juno Dawson, directed by Ben A. Williams

"Wish World": Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai

"The Reality War": Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai

