Doctor Who: Does Taylor Swift Have Her Own "73 Yards" Problem?

In a rare pop culture crossover moment, could Taylor Swift be facing Ruby's (Millie Gibson) dilemma from Doctor Who Episode 4, "73 Yards"?

As excited as we all are for Showrunner Russell T. Davies and series stars Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) & Millie Gibson's (Ruby Sunday) Doctor Who Episode 6: "Rogue"(written by Kate Herron and Briony Redman and directed by Ben Chessell), we have a slightly different "update" to pass along – but for this one, we have to look back to "73 Yards." One of the things that we like to cover is when different parts of the pop culture landscape "crossover" in some very weird and unexpected ways. For example, the previously mentioned episode and singer, songwriter & global phenomenon Taylor Swift. Without going into too much detail because (A) spoilers and (B) it would be way too much to summarize here. But the important aspect of the episode to keep in mind is that Ruby finds herself being followed by a mysterious old woman (after the Doctor mysteriously disappears) her entire life – but always at a constant distance of 73 yards (thus, the title). Anyone who approaches the mysterious woman ends up running away from her (and Ruby) in fear, anger, and horror. We'll spare you the timey-wimey stuff as to what it was all about because the important thing is – Swift might have her own "mysterious old woman"?

During the Madrid, Spain, stop of her Eras Tour concert run at the end of May, fans noticed a mysterious figure apparently watching Swift perform from the upper rafters/scaffolding in Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. Well, it didn't take long for social media to have its say, with theories (many tongue-in-cheek) ranging from ex-boyfriends to something much more logical like it was someone who actually works there. But let's be honest – it has all of the trappings of being a real-life "73 Yards" – so much so that even the Doctor Who Twitter/X account couldn't let it go by without a comment (more on that in a second). What could the figure want? What could that "thing" be in Swift's past that the mysterious figure is trying to give her a heads-up about? Maybe to go back in time and message Jo Koy not to make any jokes about her, Travis Kelce, and the NFL during the Golden Globes, maybe? Here's a look at a video from Swift's Madrid concert spotlighting the mysterious figure (courtesy of Popbase):

And here's a look at the show's official social media account making the same creepy connection:

keep her 73 yards away from Taylor at all costs!!! 😳 https://t.co/Zzls3Od7t3 — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) June 7, 2024 Show Full Tweet

As we're sure that you know by now, the Doctor and Ruby find themselves in Regency-era England circa 1813 in this week's episode – where guests at a Duchess's party are being murdered. In addition, Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter, Spring Awakening) plays the mysterious bounty hunter Rogue – who looks like he's making a big impression on the Doctor. Joining Gatwa, Gibson, and Groff are Indira Varma (Luther) as the Duchess of Pemberton, Paul Forman (Emily in Paris) as Lord Barton, and Camilla Aiko (Fifteen Love) as Emily Beckett – and Susan Twist as… "The Portrait." Here's a look at the official trailer:

