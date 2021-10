Doctor Who: Flux Trailer – Team TARDIS Faces Mixed Bag of Big Bads

Later this month, Team TARDIS members Jodie Whittaker (The Doctor), Mandip Gill (Yaz), and John Bishop (Dan) will hit our screens for a new series unlike any this Doctor has seen before. With Jacob Anderson's (Game of Thrones) Vinder on board for a storyline so massive that it needs all of Series 13 to tell it, Doctor Who: Flux finds our heroes facing off with their greatest threat yet, The Flux. And it's bringing the fight of our heroes' lives to the front doors of the TARDIS. Sontarans! Weeping Angels! Ravagers! Cybermen! The Ood! And more threats from across time and space- all focused on eliminating the threat of the Doctor once and for all. Now it's time to put aside the teasers, promo images, and viral marketing (though "hacking" BBC One was a pretty cool move), and get down to the serious business at hand. Yup, the official trailer.

So with that in mind, here's your look at the official trailer for Doctor Who: Flux, premiering on October 31, 2021:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Doctor Who: Flux | Official Trailer | Doctor Who (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xDUvFdGu6JE)

Robert Bathurst (Cold Feet, Toast Of London, Downton Abbey), Thaddea Graham (The Irregulars, Us), Blake Harrison (The Inbetweeners, A Very English Scandal, World On Fire), Kevin McNally (Pirates of the Caribbean, Designated Survivor, Downton Abbey), Craig Parkinson (Line of Duty, Intergalactic, The English Game), Sara Powell (Unforgotten, Damned), Annabel Scholey (The Split, Britannia), Gerald Kyd (Cold Feet, Britannia), and Penelope Ann McGhie (The Crown, Harry Potter) also star. And here's a look back at the Doctor's urgent message from earlier this month, followed by an overview of Series 13 previously released by BBC America:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Flux is Coming… | Doctor Who (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NlVyV5ylNcU)

She's back. The Thirteenth Doctor is returning for the thirteenth series in what is set to be a six-part Event Serial. Since their last epic battle in Revolution of the Daleks, the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) and Yaz (Mandip Gill) have been exploring the universe together but with the Doctor now questioning everything about her past there, she will undoubtedly be searching for answers. This adrenalin fueled; universe-spanning series will also see an addition to the TARDIS with actor and comedian John Bishop joining the cast as Dan Lewis who will quickly learn there's more to the Universe than he could ever believe. Jacob Anderson ("Game of Thrones," "Broadchurch") is also set to make his debut on Doctor Who as reoccurring character, Vinder. Jacob's new role will see him join forces with the Doctor, Yaz and Dan as the Doctor faces her biggest ever adventure. Series 13 is set to introduce some terrifying new adversaries

and the return of truly iconic old enemies. Expect action, fun, scares, extraordinary new worlds as the Doctor and her friends confront a deadly evil…

After Series 13 premieres in the fall, Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall will be a part of three feature-length specials in 2022- with the final special also marking the end of Whittaker's run (and we're assuming the introduction of the new Doctor, still unknown as of this writing). The first special will screen on New Year's Day, with the second airing in the spring, the third in fall 2022 as part of the BBC's centenary celebrations. Of course, BCTV has some thoughts about the showrunner search here if you're interested (before Davies was announced).

"My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought to my life," Whittaker said. "I cannot thank Chris enough for entrusting me with his incredible stories. We knew that we wanted to ride this wave side by side and pass on the baton together. So here we are, weeks away from wrapping on the best job I have ever had." Chibnall added: "Jodie and I made a "three series and out" pact with each other at the start of this once-in-a-lifetime blast. So now our shift is done, and we're handing back the Tardis keys. Jodie's magnificent, iconic Doctor has exceeded all our high expectations."