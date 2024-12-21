Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: doctor who, tom baker

Doctor Who: Fourth Doctor Tom Baker Posts Christmas Message for Fans

It's a Doctor Who Christmas! As a special bonus, here's a look at the Fourth Doctor Tom Baker's video Christmas message for all his fans.

Tom Baker, best known for playing the Fourth Doctor in the BBC series Doctor Who has recorded a very special Christmas message for all of his fans around the world and beyond. This video was produced by Cygnus Alpha Events. You probably don't need to be told he played The Doctor longer than any other actor, and still plays the Fourth Doctor in audio dramas for Big Finish and will for as long as he is able. You know all this already.

As former showrunner Steven Moffat said recently in a Times interview about the success of Doctor Who, "What day of madness occurred somewhere in west London when someone said we could put the word 'sonic' in front of the word 'screwdriver'? What other show would have cast a strange, hawklike, brooding, slightly villainous-looking creature like Tom Baker as a children's hero and for it to become wonderful? And why give him that scarf? It makes not a lick of sense but, my God, was that a good idea."

Look, if you're a fan of Tom Baker at all, and what Doctor Who fan isn't, you want to play that video and listen to his sonorous voice, but if you're too busy or lazy to just play the video, then here's a transcript.

"Tom Baker here just to wish my fans, all of them. every single one of them – I won't tell you the exact number, but you might be surprised – I'd just like to wish them a happy Christmas and a great New Year and thank them for all their encouragement over the last what it must be a hundred years now mustn't it? Because I mean, some of you are not born yesterday, but I'm grateful, really grateful, and if ever we should meet and you want to give me some advice, I'll listen. I'll listen; I won't necessarily act on it. but I'll listen. Bye-bye."

