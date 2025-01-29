Posted in: Audio Dramas, BBC, Disney+, TV | Tagged: big finish, doctor who

Doctor Who: Jo Martin's Fugitive Doctor Is "Most Wanted" & On The Run

Jo Martin's Fugitive Doctor is on the run and looking for answers in Big Finish's Doctor Who audio drama, The Fugitive Doctor: Most Wanted.

Coming off of November 2024's Once and Future: Coda: The Final Act, Jo Martin's Fugitive Doctor has returned in a brand new audio drama series of her own – Big Finish's The Fugitive Doctor: Most Wanted. On the run from her own side – the mysterious Division – and with a dangerous gap in her memory, the Doctor must evade capture if she's to survive long enough to unlock the secrets she carries within her. As if that wasn't enough, the Doctor finds herself being hunted by the best detective on Gallifrey – Time Lord detective Cosmogon (Alice Krige, "Star Trek" franchise) – from the most dreaded prison hulk in the galaxy and the winter in a Russian forest to a dimension where all is lost. Along the way, the Doctor encounters a mythological witch in 17th-century Russia, lost souls (including another version of herself), and her greatest enemies – the Daleks!

Doctor Who: Big Finish's The Fugitive Doctor: Most Wanted

The first episode guest stars Leah Harvey (Apple TV+'s Foundation) as imprisoned freedom fighter Fade and Nicholas Briggs as the Daleks, while the second episode guest stars Jacqueline King (Doctor Who) as Baba Yaga. In addition, the guest cast includes Sophie Shad as Vasilisa, Penelope Rawlins as Toshka, Harry Myers as Spectral Horseman, Paul Panting as Spectral Horseman, Becky Wright as Milana, Matt Wycliffe as Sandy Irvine, and Nneka Okuye as Athelia.

Fast Times (Robert Valentine): When the mysterious Division tries to arrest their equally mysterious agent, the Doctor, she evades capture and heads out in search of answers… but trouble is never far behind. Captured by bounty hunters and imprisoned in a maximum-security hulk ship, the Doctor is about to learn that there's no time to stand still when you're a fugitive. And times are about to get very fast indeed.

The Legend of Baba Yaga (Rochana Patel): On the run from the Time Lords and in serious need of help, the Doctor heads for 17th-century Russia in search of the legendary witch of Slavic folklore… Baba Yaga. But while trying to gain assistance from this powerful entity, the Doctor finds herself embroiled in events from the most famous of Baba Yaga's tales when the tries to help a beautiful young woman called Vasilisa retrieve a burning ember to save her family from the bitter Russian winter. What is real? What is fantasy? And will the Doctor be able to tell the difference in time?

The Dimension of Lost Things (Lisa McMullin): Fleeing Cosmo through the Vortex, the TARDIS gets sucked down a temporal plughole, and the Doctor emerges into a weird landscape. Finding other lost souls in the form of mountaineer George Mallory and scavenger Athelia, the Doctor soon stumbles across another, more surprising denizen of this strange dimension – herself! With Cosmo still in pursuit and memory-stealing winds threatening to wipe her mind for good, the Doctor senses a complex trap in action. But whose trap is it, and how can she possibly escape?

"Going from the TV show to audio, it's a bit more pressure because I haven't got Jodie there – it's all on me. On the first day, I could feel my heart fluttering. But I thought, 'Jo, you've been in this game a hundred years, kid' – I've acquired a few skills to get me through!" Martin shared. "The stories are full on. There isn't a second to catch your breath. There are intimate moments here and there, but basically, it's just go, go, go. It's what I want in an action show that features the Doctor. And the beautiful thing is, I get to deal with the Daleks!" Krige added, "Cosmogon starts off very, very tough and takes her job very, very seriously. And through the course of these stories, we reveal more about her. It was a lovely challenge and a lovely opportunity, and Jo's brilliant – she's totally engaging and wonderful to work with."

The Worlds of Doctor Who – The Fugitive Doctor: Most Wanted is now available to own for just £22.99 (collector's edition CD box set + download) or £18.99 (download only), exclusively from www.bigfinish.com. Please note: the collector's edition CD box set is strictly limited to 1,000 copies and will not be repressed. Big Finish listeners can also purchase Most Wanted in a bundle with the second Fugitive Doctor box set (Title TBA), to be released later in 2025, for just £44 (on collector's edition CD box set + download) or £36 (download only). All the prices include the special pre-order discount and are subject to change after general release.

