Doctor Who: "Land/Sea" Character Posters, New BTS Video Released

Check out character posters and more for Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies and Peter McTighe's The War Between the Land and the Sea.

In one week, a whole lot of folks in the UK will get a chance to check out Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies and Peter McTighe's The War Between the Land and the Sea when it premieres on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. For those of us over here in the U.S. (and other parts of the world), we're pretty much the kids who were sent to their rooms and now forced to watch the other kids playing outside from our windows. Translation: we won't be getting it until sometime in 2026. But that doesn't mean we still don't want to get the word out about the series to everyone else – like the cool updates we have to pass along today. First up, we have a set of character profile key art posters for the spinoff series' major players – here's a look:

Here's a look at the cast and creative team dropping some additional intel on what fans can expect from the Doctor Who spinoff series, followed by Davies and the cast speaking with Radio Times about what lies ahead, the chances of the limited series becoming an ongoing series, and much more:

The five-part series follows Barclay (Russell Tovey), a low-level UNIT staff member whose ordinary life becomes a world of terror when an ancient species rises from the sea. Barclay becomes humanity's ambassador when the mysterious Salt (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) emerges from the Tank at a summit on the Thames. UNIT, led by Kate Lethbridge-Stewart (Jemma Redgrave), fights for control as humanity faces destruction.

Alongside Tovey, Mbatha-Raw, and Redgrave, the series also stars Ruth Madeley as Shirley Bingham, Alexander Devrient as Colonel Christofer Ibrahim, and Colin McFarlane as General Austin Pierce. Other previously announced cast members include Adrian Lukis, Patrick Baladi, Francesca Corney, Mei Mac, Vincent Franklin, Waleed Hammad, Iestyn Arwel, Hannah Donaldson, Manpreet Bachu, and Ann Akinjirin.

In the latest edition of The Whoniverse Show, hosts Tia Kofi and Tyrell Charles celebrate Doctor Who Day, offer a rundown of recent news in and around the "Whoniverse," and go behind the scenes of The War Between the Land and the Sea – including a one-on-one with McTighe and more. Here's a look at what The Whoniverse Show had to offer in their latest go-around, followed by some additional looks at the upcoming spinoff series:

Stemming from Bad Wolf with BBC Studios, the Doctor Who spinoff was created by Davies, who wrote the series alongside Executive Producer Pete McTighe. In addition, Joel Collins, Julie Gardner, and Jane Tranter executive-produce on behalf of Bad Wolf. Dylan Holmes Williams directs, with Lorne Balfe serving as the show's composer.

