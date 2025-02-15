Posted in: Audio Dramas, BBC, TV | Tagged: big finish, doctor who

Doctor Who: New Adventures for Eccleston's Ninth Doctor, Piper's Rose

Christopher Eccleston and Billie Piper are returning as the Ninth Doctor and Rose for Big Finish's Doctor Who – The Ninth Doctor Adventures.

This is the kind of news that can really make a Doctor Who fan's weekend a whole lot better. During the Gallifrey One convention in Los Angeles, it was revealed that Christopher Eccleston and Billie Piper would be reuniting as the Ninth Doctor and Rose Tyler for a 12-part audio drama series from Big Finish Productions – kicking off in August 2025. The news comes twenty years after Eccleston and Piper helped introduce the long-running series to a new generation of viewers. In terms of what we know so far, here's a look at the logline that was released for Doctor Who – The Ninth Doctor Adventures: "The Doctor and Rose want you to come with them! Back to the Powell Estate, where the Doctor's past returns to haunt him, and out into the universe where enemies old and new are waiting…"

"I am so happy to be back recording more adventures for the Ninth Doctor with Billie. I don't think my Doctor exists without Rose. He's a 'one man, one companion' kind of alien. We've explored him on his own at Big Finish as a loner. But there's a resilience and a bravery and a deep empathy to Billie as Rose, that's why I do this. They complete each other," Eccleston shared about the news. Piper added, "I can't think of a better time for Rose to reunite with her first Doctor than now. Twenty years after she first ran into the TARDIS and towards adventure, here we are again, me and Chris, ready to have fun facing the universe – and the monsters – together."

"Twenty years after the Ninth Doctor and Rose burst onto our screens, Christopher Eccleston and Billie Piper are back with that brilliant dynamic – the Doctor showing Rose the universe, and Rose showing him the best of humanity. Across 12 episodes, slotting neatly into that 2005 series, we have more Jackie Tyler, more Powell Estate, plus friends and enemies old and new through time and space. Our writers have done an amazing job recapturing the spirit of that very special season, and Chris and Billie have embraced these scripts with delight and gusto. They're having a blast, back on that trip of a lifetime – and they sound fantastic!" producer Matt Fitton shared.

Imagine being in this room at this time as history is made. pic.twitter.com/RmVzRpyFbD — Big Finish Insider (@bigfinish) February 15, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Big Finish listeners can now pre-order Doctor Who – The Ninth Doctor Adventures, starting at just £9.99 per story (download to own) or £11.99 (download to own + collector's edition CD) exclusively from the website. Please note: the collector's edition CDs are strictly limited to 1,500 copies each and will not be repressed. A complete series multibuy bundle of all twelve releases is also available to pre-order at the specially discounted price of £102 (download to own) or £126 (download to own + collector's edition CD), again exclusively from the Big Finish website.

