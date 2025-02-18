Posted in: BBC, Books, Disney+, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: doctor who, Ncuti Gatwa

Doctor Who: New Adventures for Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor This May

Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor is set for two new adventures this May - including one with Varada Sethu's Belinda Chandra.

Though we're still in the dark when it comes to the second season of Showrunner Russell T. Davies's Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor), Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday), and Varada Sethu (Belinda Chandra)-starring Doctor Who (or what the long-term future might hold), we know that the Fifteenth Doctor and Belinda will be taking off in the TARDIS for one of two new adventures on May 29th. Earlier today, it was announced that BBC Books would be releasing two original novels: Fear Death By Water by Emily Cook and Spectral Scream by Hannah Fergesen – with both novels available on hardback and on audiobook (CD and digital). With both available for pre-order, Spectral Scream will be read by Michelle Asante ("In the Forest of the Night"), and Fear Death By Water will be read by Susan Twist (do we really need to remind you?). Here's a look at the covers at the two novels, followed by an overview of each:

"Fear Death By Water" by Emily Cook: Northumberland, 1838. The TARDIS crash lands on board a sinking steamship. Stranded, the Doctor and the few survivors fight for their lives – while the local lighthouse keeper's daughter, Grace Darling, risks her life to row to their rescue. Lauded a heroine, Grace struggles to cope with her new-found fame. But the Doctor senses something else is troubling Grace. She's been tormented by the terrifying vision she saw out at sea in the storm. There's a monster in her mind, wrecking ships and stealing the souls of the drowned. And it's real.

"Spectral Scream" by Hannah Fergesen: When a psychic shriek for help nearly overwhelms the TARDIS, the Doctor and Belinda track the source to a distant planet. There, they find a sentient, telepathic bioship named Adama, and ragged colonists descended from the original crew. Adama is dying, and their spectral screams are growing strong enough to kill anyone in the vicinity. When Adama crashed 100 years ago, it was with a great treasure on board, stolen from the ruthless Gangnax Imperium – technology that could either unite worlds or destroy them. If they are to save the bioship, the Doctor and Belinda must survive suspicious colonists, greedy bounty hunters, and military forces determined to reclaim what's theirs – before Adama's final death throes destroy them all.

Doctor Who: About The Authors

For those of us who looked to "Doctor Who: Lockdown" during the COVID pandemic for support and sanity, Cook is a name we know, love, and respect. The initiative included folks such as David Tennant, Matt Smith, Karen Gillan, Catherine Tate, and more tweeting to Whovians around the world during online episode rewatches. Fergesen is a freelance editor and former literary agent who has represented New York Times bestselling authors and since written their own debut novel, The Infinite Miles, a time-travelling science fiction odyssey and homage to Doctor Who.

