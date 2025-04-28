Posted in: BBC, Disney+, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who: New Wave of Season 2 Ep. 4: "Lucky Day" Images Released

Check out the newest wave of images released for BBC and Disney+'s Ncuti Gatwa and Varada Sethu-starring Doctor Who, S02E04: "Lucky Day."

By now, everyone knows that this weekend's episode of BBC, Disney+, and Showrunner Russell T. Davies's Ncuti Gatwa and Varada Sethu-starring Doctor Who, S02E04: "Lucky Day," will see the return of not only Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday but also UNIT and… well, we're assuming Anita Dobson's Mrs. Flood. Previously, we shared the episode trailer, the sneak peek that was included in the latest edition of Doctor Who Unleashed, and the official overview. But we've updated the image gallery from the original four that were released to include the additional 15 images that were posted earlier today – and that's all waiting for you below!

Doctor Who Season 2 Episode 4: "Lucky Day" Preview

Doctor Who Season 2 Episode 4: "Lucky Day" – Ruby Sunday faces life back on Earth without the Doctor. But when a dangerous new threat emerges, can Ruby and UNIT save her new boyfriend, Conrad, from the terrifying Shreek? Directed by Peter Hoar and written by Pete McTighe, the episode also stars Jonah Hauer-King, Jemma Redgrave, Ruth Madeley, Michelle Greenidge, Angela Wynter, Faye McKeever, Benjamin Chivers, Kirsty Hoiles, Gethin Alderman, and (of course) Anita Dobson as Mrs. Flood.

Joining Gatwa and Sethu for the second season are Millie Gibson, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Anita Dobson, Christopher Chung, Michelle Greenidge, Jonah Hauer-King, Ruth Madeley, Jemma Redgrave, Susan Twist, Freddie Fox, Kadiff Kirwan, Charlie Condou, Alan Cumming as the voice of Mr Ring-a-Ding, English TV personalities Rylan Clark and Graham Norton, and others – including Anita Dobson's Mrs. Flood, of course. Now, here's a look at this season's episode titles:

"The Robot Revolution": Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Peter Hoar

"Lux": Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Amanda Brotchie

"The Well": Written by Russell T Davies & Sharma Angel Walfall, directed by Amanda Brotchie

"Lucky Day": Written by Pete McTighe, directed by Peter Hoar

"The Story & the Engine": Written by Inua Ellams, directed by Makalla McPherson

"The Interstellar Song Contest": Written by Juno Dawson, directed by Ben A. Williams

"Wish World": Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai

"The Reality War": Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai

