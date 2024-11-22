Posted in: Audio Dramas, BBC, TV | Tagged: big finish, doctor who

Doctor Who "Once and Future" Final Act: Fugitive Doctor vs. War Doctor

Jo Martin on her debut with Big Finish Productions in Doctor Who: Once and Future: Coda: The Final Act and her return as the Fugitive Doctor.

Kicking off in May 2023 and spanning across eight chapters, Big Finish Productions is wrapping up its epic 60th anniversary celebration of Doctor Who with Once and Future: Coda: The Final Act – and they are not holding anything back for this one. A warrior is being hunted by a mysterious stranger in a TARDIS. A rogue agent has been assigned a mission to eliminate a dangerous foe. This is a fight between a war criminal and a fugitive. A fight between Doctors. That's right – it's Jonathon Carley's War Doctor (originally portrayed on TV by Sir John Hurt) taking on Jo Martin's Fugitive Doctor. Seriously, what more could you ask for in a finale? Written by Tim Foley, the final act sees Carley and Martin being joined by Lisa Bowerman as Benny Summerfield, the 26th-century archaeologist who's long been a friend of the Doctor, and Chase Masterson as the bounty hunter Vienna Salvatori. In addition, the voice cast also includes Imogen Stubbs as Queen Elizabeth I, Nicholas Khan as Shalvar, leader of the Voord, and Richard Reed as various voices.

"The main story of 'Once and Future' is over, but this is an afterward, a final chapter, which unites two incarnations who have been lost to the Doctor's consciousness. It's the Fugitive vs War Doctor, with some old friends and foes joining the fray. And, significantly, this is Jo Martin's first performance for Big Finish – welcome aboard, Jo, you are absolutely brilliant," shared producer David Richardson. Here's a look at an audio preview of Once and Future: Coda: The Final Act, followed by the official overview of the adventure and Martin discussing the Fugitive Doctor and joining Big Finish Production for the first time.

The Doctor has solved the mystery of his degeneration and finally stabilised into his correct face – though it's one he'll later choose to forget. And his trouble isn't over, as he finds himself pursued by another of his own incarnations destined to be forgotten. As Once and Future reaches The Final Act, it's the War Doctor versus the Fugitive Doctor.

Big Finish Productions' Doctor Who – Once and Future: Coda: The Final Act is now available to own as a single-disc collector's edition CD (+ download for just £10.99) or digital download only (for just £8.99). Big Finish listeners can purchase all eight "Once and Future" audio adventures together in a standard edition series bundle for just £72 (on collector's edition CD and download) or £60 (download only). The special edition series bundle, which contains extended behind-the-scenes extras and music suites for each story, is also available to purchase for just £62 (as a digital download only). All the above prices include the special pre-order discount and are subject to change after the general release.

