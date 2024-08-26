Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bbc, catherine tate, doctor who

Doctor Who Prom: Catherine Tate Checks-In; Rehearsal Video Released

With Catherine Tate hosting today's Doctor Who Prom, here's a look at how the rehearsal for the Fifteenth Doctor's (Ncuti Gatwa) theme went.

If you're a Doctor Who fan, then you know that today marks the long-running hit series' return to this year's BBC Proms – so who better to host it than Catherine Tate, aka Donna Noble? That's exactly what is set to hit Royal Albert Hall later today – with this year's Prom promising appearances from monsters old and new – and there might just be a surprise or two, too. Set to showcase Murray Gold's amazing music, the event will feature specially arranged pieces from the most recent series starring Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) and Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday). In addition, music from the 60th-anniversary specials will be included – as well as some favorites from Gold's run with the show. But that's not all, because the Prom will also spotlight the music that Segun Akinola wrote for Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor.

The Doctor Who Prom has two performances set for today (at 9:30 a.m. ET and 2 p.m. ET in the U.S.). The later concert will be broadcast live on BBC Radio 3 (and available on BBC Sounds for 30 days). Now, here's a look at a performance of the Fifteenth Doctor's theme from rehearsals for the big event:

The Doctor's theme sounding epic with a live orchestra 😍🎶 Here's a sneak peek of Fifteen from rehearsals of the #DoctorWho Prom with @BBCNOW and London Philharmonic Choir! pic.twitter.com/e94PhNKo3q — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) August 26, 2024 Show Full Tweet

"I'm delighted to be hosting this spectacular BBC Prom celebrating all things 'Doctor Who' at the iconic Royal Albert Hall. I am so looking forward to immersing myself in the music of the brilliantly enduring, shape-shifting 'Whoniverse' and celebrating the Doctors' adventures (and maybe a few monsters) with you all," Tate shared in statement when the news was first released. Here's a look at Tate's video message inviting everyone to check out the event.

It's Doctor Who day at #BBCProms! 🎶 With Catherine Tate as our presenter, @BBCNOW and conductor Alastair King showcase the epic music of the Whoniverse and celebrate the Doctor's latest adventures. pic.twitter.com/MgkacDSnK1 — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) August 26, 2024 Show Full Tweet

The Doctor Who Prom will be conducted by Alastair King and performed by the orchestra that records the Doctor Who soundtrack: the BBC National Orchestra of Wales (BBC NOW), who will be joined by international star soprano Aida Garifullina, singers Shahid Abbas Khan, Hollie Buhagiar, Lucie Jones, and Tobias Turley, and the London Philharmonic Choir.

