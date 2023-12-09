Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bbc, catherine tate, david tennant, doctor who, Millie Gibson, Ncuti Gatwa

Doctor Who: See David Tennant's 14th Doctor "Regenerate" (SPOILER)

SPOILERS! BBC released a video clip from Doctor Who: "The Giggle" showing the moment David Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor "regenerated(???)."

Article Summary David Tennant's 14th Doctor experiences a unique 'regeneration in "The Giggle."

Ncuti Gatwa debuts as the 15th Doctor in the 60th anniversary special.

Russell T. Davies brings Doctor Who back for a Christmas Day special with a stellar cast.

Exciting guest stars and writers announced for the upcoming season, including Nicola Coughlan.

Before Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor& Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday could take off on the TARDIS for the Christmas special, "The Church on Ruby Road," there was still the matter of regeneration that needed to happen in the final Doctor Who 60th anniversary episode, "The Giggle." Except… well, you all know Showrunner Russell T. Davies by now. He's known to leave quite an impression – and by the time the credits rolled on the final chapter of the special event, it would be safe to say that RTS pretty much shook up the foundation of the "Whoniverse" in a very excellent way. With that in mind, we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down an image spoiler buffer because we're about to share an official look at Tennant's regeneration into Gatwa – kinda…

With no other choice but to take a shot straight to the chest from UNIT's galvanic beam – courtesy of Neil Patrick Harris' Toymaker – Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor doesn't so much regenerate as "bi-generate" – resulting in Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor appearing alongside him. Together, they're able to best the Toymaker in a game of catch, resulting in the powerful big bad being banned from our universe forever. Here's a look at how it all went down:

Joining Gatwa & Gibson for showrunner Russell T. Davies's special are Davina McCall (playing herself), Michelle Greenidge (Ruby's mum Carla), Angela Wynter (Ruby's grandmother Cherry), and Anita Dobson as Mrs. Flood. "It is beyond an honour to be asked to appear in not only Doctor Who but also Ncuti's first episode as the new Doctor. It was such an extraordinary experience, and Russell has written you all a Christmas delight! Now I just can't wait for everyone to see it!" McCall shared in a statement. Davies added, "From Day One in this job, I wanted 'Doctor Who' back on Christmas Day! And with Ncuti, Millie, Davina, and the Goblin King, I hope it's a feast for all the family!"

Doctor Who: Looking Ahead to Series 14/Series 1 & Series 15/Series 2

Along with Jemma Redgrave (Kate Lethbridge-Stewart), Aneurin Barnard (Roger ap Gwilliam), and Jack Forsyth-Noble (Will), Doctor Who Magazine #589 also confirmed that Bhav Joshi (Wedding Season), Eilidh Loan (Traces), Pete MacHale (Gangs of London), Miles Yekinni (Slow Horses), and Hemi Yeroham (Mamma Mia!) have joined the cast for the new series. In addition, Jinkx Monsoon (RuPaul's Drag Race) was also confirmed to have joined the cast – followed by Jonathan Groff (Glee, Mindhunter) and Indira Varma (Obsession, Game of Thrones) – as The Duchess – in May 2023.

Bonnie Langford was confirmed to be returning as Melanie Bush in June 2023, along with Lenny Rush (Am I Being Unreasonable) as Morris. In early August 2023, we also learned that Gemma Arrowsmith (Gemma Arrowsmith Sketched Out) and Mary Malone (Vera, The Prince) had joined the Christmas Special – while Majid Mehdizadeh-Valoujerdy (Hollyoaks) and Billy Brayshaw (Still So Awkward) had joined the Series 14 cast. In November 2023, we also learned that Nicola Coughlan (Derry Girls, Bridgerton) was set to guest star in the 2024 Christmas Special. On the writing side, we learned late last month that Kate Herron (Loki, Sex Education) & Briony Redman (Pont Brec) had co-written the episode that Groff and Varma are starring in during the upcoming series.

