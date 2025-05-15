Posted in: BBC, Disney+, TV | Tagged: doctor who, eurovision

Doctor Who Star Ncuti Gatwa No Longer Eurovision 2025 UK Spokesperson

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa is no longer serving as Eurovision 2025 UK Spokesperson during the Grand Final.

While this weekend's episode of Showrunner Russell T. Davies's Ncuti Gatwa and Varada Sethu-starring Doctor Who is still getting in on the Eurovision fun in a very big way with writer Juno Dawson's S02E06: "The Interstellar Song Contest," there is one "crossover" that won't be happening after all. After The Doctor (Gatwa) and Belinda (Sethu) get done travelling to the 803rd Interstellar Song Contest (where planets from across the universe compete for the top prize) and mingling with Rylan Clark and the King of Eurovision himself, Graham Norton, the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final kicks off 8 pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Originally, Gatwa was to serve as the UK's Eurovision spokesperson, delivering the results of the UK's National Jury live during the event. Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, Gatwa is no longer able to participate as spokesperson, with Sophie Ellis-Bextor set to serve in the role.

Doctor Who Season 2 Episode 6: "The Interstellar Song Contest" Preview

Doctor Who Season 2 Episode 6: "The Interstellar Song Contest" – The Doctor's (Ncuti Gatwa) quest to get Belinda (Varada Sethu) back home to Earth leads to a space station hosting the famous song contest. But a harmless night of fun soon becomes a battle to survive. Written by Juno Dawson and directed by Ben A Williams, the episode stars Gatwa, Sethu, Freddie Fox, Kadiff Kirwan, Charlie Condou, Rylan Clark, Graham Norton, Julie Dray, Imogen Kingsley Smith, Maxwell Kiruna Stamell, Iona Anderson, Miriam-Teak Lee, Akemnji Ndifornyen, Christina Rotondo, Abdul Seesay, and (of course) Anita Dobson as Mrs. Flood.

Joining Gatwa and Sethu for the second season are Millie Gibson, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Anita Dobson, Christopher Chung, Michelle Greenidge, Jonah Hauer-King, Ruth Madeley, Jemma Redgrave, Susan Twist, Freddie Fox, Kadiff Kirwan, Charlie Condou, Alan Cumming as the voice of Mr Ring-a-Ding, English TV personalities Rylan Clark and Graham Norton, and others – including Anita Dobson's Mrs. Flood, of course. Now, here's a look at this season's episode titles:

"The Robot Revolution": Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Peter Hoar

"Lux": Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Amanda Brotchie

"The Well": Written by Russell T Davies & Sharma Angel Walfall, directed by Amanda Brotchie

"Lucky Day": Written by Pete McTighe, directed by Peter Hoar

"The Story & The Engine": Written by Inua Ellams, directed by Makalla McPherson

"The Interstellar Song Contest": Written by Juno Dawson, directed by Ben A. Williams

"Wish World": Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai

"The Reality War": Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai

