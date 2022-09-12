Doctor Who Star Yasmin Finney Offers Some Additional Info On Rose

So the last time we checked in to see how things were going with incoming/returning showrunner Russell T. Davies' upcoming Doctor Who 60th-anniversary events (with David Tennant, Catherine Tate, Yasmin Finney, and Neil Patrick Harris, so far), we learned that directors Rachel Talalay (Sherlock) and Chanya Button (The Spanish Princess) would be joined by Tom Kingsley (Stath Lets Flats, This is Going to Hurt) as the third director for the specials. Now, Finney is offering some additional details on her character during an interview with Queerpiphany on MTV UK.

Speaking with hosts Munroe Bergdorf & Tayce about joining the long-running sci-fi series at such a special moment in its history, Finney had this to share: "The character is called Rose. She's another trans icon — a 15-year-old trans girl with a great, supportive family. Envision 'Heartstopper' but fighting aliens." So what about the idea of a crossover? "That would be amazing: a 'Doctor Who' x 'Heartstopper' crossover would be fab. We're manifesting it…," Finney replied. Back when the news of her casting was first announced, Finney shared in a statement: "If anyone would have told 8-year-old Yasmin that one day she'd be part of this iconic show, I would have never in a million years believed them. This show has a place in so many people's hearts, so to be seen as a trans actress by the legend himself Russell, has not only made my year, it's made my life. I cannot wait to begin this journey and for you all to see how Rose blossoms. Get Ready."

"There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and, of course, a little bit scared. This role and show mean so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my utmost to do the same. Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself, and being able to work with him is a dream come true," new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education) said when the news of his casting as the 14th Doctor was first announced. "His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor's metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so, as much as it's daunting, I'm aware I'm joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart, but I am giving it all to this show."

Davies added at the time, "The future is here, and it's Ncuti! Sometimes talent walks through the door, and it's so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars. Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds. It's an honour to work with him and a hoot, I can't wait to get started. I'm sure you're dying to know more, but we're rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie's epic finale yet to come. But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!" BBC CCO Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer, agreed, also adding at the time, "Ncuti has an incredible dynamism, he's a striking and fearless young actor whose talent and energy will set the world alight and take Doctor Who on extraordinary adventures under Russell T Davies' new era." Instead, it's far more likely that he's actually talking about little-known additions to the Doctor Who canon, Beep the Meep and the Wrarth Warriors.