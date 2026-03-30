Posted in: BBC, Current News, TV | Tagged: doctor who, hbo max

Doctor Who: Warner Bros. Discovery Exec Responds to HBO Max Rumors

Warner Bros. Discovery's Casey Bloys responded to the rumors that HBO/HBO was interested in a co-production deal for Doctor Who.

Article Summary Warner Bros. Discovery's Casey Bloys addresses rumors of HBO/HBO Max co-producing future Doctor Who.

BBC Director of Drama Lindsay Salt says talks on Doctor Who's funding and future partners are yet to start.

BBC Studios and Bad Wolf praise working with HBO/HBO Max, citing potential for future collaboration.

BBC faces tough financial decisions with major content cuts looming, affecting Doctor Who's future.

There's one thing that's very certain at this point as it pertains to the future of BBC and Showrunner Russell T. Davies' Doctor Who. With only about nine months to go until the Christmas Special hits our screens, it's going to be sooner rather than later when it comes to getting some answers. For now, we're keeping our radars tuned to anything and everything that might impact how things play out. For example, HBO/HBO Max Content Chairman & CEO Casey Bloys shared some thoughts on the rumblings that the streaming service might be interested in a production deal. Speaking with Radio Times as part of Warner Bros. Discovery's big HBO Max rollout in the UK and Ireland, Bloys left the door open to the possibility. "It has not been presented to us. As with anything, I would say 'Never say never' – it's just not something that I know about," he responded. Looking back at the past three months and the public comments that have been made by some very important people, Bloys words are very interesting in that context.

Speaking with Deadline Hollywood in January 2026 for an exclusive interview about her run at the BBC and how the future is looking from a programming perspective, BBC Director of Drama Lindsay Salt was asked about the show's status and where things stand regarding the BBC, BBC Studios, and Bad Wolf potentially bringing another production partner aboard. The biggest headline-grabber for us was Salt, who noted at the time that talks focused on financing and the show's long-term future hadn't gotten underway, and that the focus was on the Christmas Special.

"There are different ways of setting up a show. We just need to make sure we do it in the right way and make sure we take the right time to do it. Ultimately, it's one of the BBC's most treasured brands, so it's not going anywhere," Salt shared. "I managed to walk into this job when the co-pro market imploded, and I've learned a lot about the tenacity of producers and writers to make things at all budget levels. Things are getting funded in so many different ways now," she added.

Could that new partner be HBO/HBO Max? That's been the rumbling rumor over the past few months, with BBC Studios and Bad Wolf having made rather flattering comments about working with HBO/HBO Max on previous projects, such as Industry. Salt noted upcoming co-production projects from Richard Gadd and Michaela Coel as examples of how the BBC has been working with HBO/HBO Max, adding, "We'll wait and see how we figure it out. HBO have been great partners creatively. There's a lot of stuff that is changing out there."

During an interview with Deadline Hollywood in early February, Zai Bennett, CEO and Chief Creative Officer of BBC Studios Global Content, addressed funding and the show's future. While noting that "we're all in it together" when it comes to the future of Doctor Who, Bennett didn't offer a direct response when asked whether BBC Studios would cover some of the funding lost after the Disney deal ended. "We're a big important part of 'Doctor Who' and are all motivated to make sure 'Doctor Who' has a long and flourishing life. We've got the Christmas special coming. After that, it's time for us all to work on it," Bennett noted, adding that he "won't speak for the BBC" or to its plans.

In its annual plan released in March 2026, the BBC offered more insight into how and where it plans to cut costs, amounting to £500 million/$600 million over the next three years (in addition to the its current savings plan, aimed at £1.5 billion/$2 billion). "Cuts of this magnitude will require us to make difficult decisions about content and services in the future," the BBC report reads. "These choices, which will be led by focusing on value to audiences whilst continuing to deliver on our public purposes, are expected to impact all areas of our portfolio and will reduce commissioning opportunities."

"We can look forward to a year of brilliant creativity, great programmes and the very best of UK storytelling across the BBC. But let's be clear – the BBC, needed more than ever, is at risk like never before. Given financial pressures, infinite choice and changing audience behavior, the organization must also make some tough choices in the year ahead to reshape how we operate," shared outgoing BBC Director-General Tim Davie, who is set to be succeeded by Matt Brittin in May. A glimmer of hope in the annual report is that total content spending is expected to increase by £180 million (to £2.7 billion) over the course of the year, though much of that is seen as a result of FIFA World Cup coverage.

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