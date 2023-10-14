Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, streaming, TV | Tagged: bbc, disney plus, doctor who, iplayer

Doctor Who: Why BBC's WHO-niverse Will Be Missing "An Unearthly Child"

BBC's iPlayer has big Doctor Who streaming plans beginning on November 1st, but here's why "An Unearthly Child" won't be part of them.

Earlier this week, we reported on BBC's iPlayer becoming the streaming home in the UK & Ireland for all things Doctor Who. That means classic seasons and post-2005 revival seasons – meaning 800+ episodes in total. And that includes the 1996 FOX TV film that saw Sylvester McCoy regenerate into Paul McGann. When it comes to spinoffs, specials, and other extras, fans can also look forward to The Sarah Jane Adventures, Torchwood, Class, behind-the-scenes series Doctor Who Confidential, and more – as well as an archival website of the show's past sixty years. But what they won't be getting is the late writer Anthony Coburn's episodes – the first four Doctor Who episodes – according to Coburn's son, Stef Anthony Coburn, on social media. And he doesn't mince words when it comes to the reason why…

Anthony Coburn was a staff writer for the BBC in 1963 when he began working with story editor David Whitaker on the early development of what would become the long-running series – taking their respective turns at the project. During his early run on the show, Anthony Coburn penned four episodes – including "An Unearthly Child" and "The Robots" (aka, "The Masters of Luxor"). Earlier this month, Stef Anthony Coburn took to Twitter/X to announce that the BBC had offered him a "pittance" to relicense the episodes after the writer's son had canceled a further renewal of the license "a while back."

Less than a week later, while awaiting word on a response to his counter-offer, Stef Anthony Coburn returned to Twitter/X to argue that he wasn't looking to penalize the fans but to hold the BBC accountable for how he claims it treated his father and his works. "In 1976 the BBC without asking permission or offering payment first registered my desperately ill father's IP as THEIR trademark, before (by gross professional negligence or deliberate intent) KILLING HIM!" Stef Anthony Coburn posted at one point – adding later that "vengeance" is his main reason for holding out until he gets what he wants from the BBC. Here's a look at Stef Anthony Coburn's first tweet – followed by a transcript of his complete post between October 7th and today.

A while back I cancelled the BBC's license to show (or use in any way) my late father's four (first ever) Doctor Who episodes, comprising 'The Tribe of Gum'.

NOW they offer me a pittance, to relicense them.

I sent them my counter-offer, instead.

Let's see how much they want them? — Stef Anthony Coburn 🗣 (@Stef_Coburn) October 7, 2023 Show Full Tweet

A while back I cancelled the BBC's license to show (or use in any way) my late father's four (first ever) Doctor Who episodes, comprising 'The Tribe of Gum'. NOW they offer me a pittance, to relicense them. I sent them my counter-offer, instead. Let's see how much they want them? Since posting this, I've been (predictably) assailed by a swarm of biting midges, regarding whose collective UNQUALIFIED crap, I care, not one tiny bit! The BBC behaved ABOMINABLY towards my late father (& his estate). I do NONE of this merely for money; but to right past wrongs. I'll add: I can think of very few (all, knowledgeably supportive) DW enthusiasts, whom I have ANY personal regard for.

While I don't give a toss if the rest have access to Tony's episodes, or not, MY quarrel, is with the BBC; not the fans of their longest-running children's show. But, to those, who doubtless will not be able to help themselves: by all means, knock yourselves out, pushing your entitled outrage, &/or ignorant 'opinions' (to use the mildest word imaginable in the circumstances) back at me. You'll get MORE satisfaction, pissing into the wind. You're ALL missing the point. In 1976 the BBC without asking permission or offering payment first registered my desperately ill father's IP as THEIR trademark, before (by gross professional negligence or deliberate intent) KILLING HIM! You think I give a DAMN about anything else? Those who have seen (or read) 'The Princess Bride', should bring to mind, the quest & repeated intention, of Inigo Montoya, to avenge his father's death at the hand of the 6 fingered man, for a FAR better understanding of my motivation. 'Doctor Who' is otherwise IRRELEVANT to me. In this case of course, the situation IS more complex. There are OTHER as yet unfulfilled projects & aspirations of Tony's (of one of which, I was a significant part, in his final year), which I would like to see brought to fruition. If DW is my ONLY available leverage. So be it! Even IF the ONLY thing that results, is the frustration of the desires &/or future convenience, of my (unless or until they apologise, & make what restitution they still can) avowed enemy, then, THAT, regardless of the cost, otherwise to myself, will have been worth the struggle. In Nomine Patris, et Filii, et Spiritus Sancti, Amen. So it seems, it's the BBC, who don't give a damn, about the fans. Relative to the exorbitant sums, they pay to their 'celebs', the sum I quoted was NOT unreasonable. They've just informed me, by email, that they will NOT now be including 'The Tribe of Gum' in their iPlayer list'.

In the following follow-up tweets/xs, Stef Anthony Coburn explains that what's currently available to stream won't be around much longer once the license expires and isn't renewed – and then confirms that the episodes will not be included onIplayer, having received an email rejecting his offer:

Once their license expires & is not renewed, likely not for much longer. In any case, I don't care if the fans have access to them or not (likely most longtime fans have owned them for years). My ONLY issue is with the BBC itself, continuing to add insult to a lifetime of injury. — Stef Anthony Coburn 🗣 (@Stef_Coburn) October 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Sorry to rain on your 'colourful' parade, but I've just been informed (via email) that the BBC will NOT now be including 'The Tribe of Gum' in their iPlayer list. So I guess, it wasn't worth the (according to my solicitor) 'not off the scale' proposal.. Ah well! C'est la vie. — Stef Anthony Coburn 🗣 (@Stef_Coburn) October 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look at Stef Anthony Coburn's latest update, stating that "As matters stand, they [BBC] will NEVER AGAIN have the right to distribute Tony's episodes" while adding that he intends to publish his father's "precursor draft-scripts" and "accompanying notes" – here's a look:

Since my inheritance of Tony's IPs in August of 2013, I have repeatedly given the BBC opportunity to deal fairly; which they have consistently declined to do.

As matters stand, they will NEVER AGAIN have the right to distribute Tony's episodes.

They have only themselves to blame. — Stef Anthony Coburn 🗣 (@Stef_Coburn) October 14, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Conversely: For those interested in the genesis of DW: I also inherited a number of Tony's precursor draft-scripts (At least one very different backstory; sans 'Timelords') plus accompanying notes, for the story that became 'The Tribe of Gum', which it is my intention to publish. — Stef Anthony Coburn 🗣 (@Stef_Coburn) October 14, 2023 Show Full Tweet

