To say this week's been a rollercoaster of a week would be an understatement, with it ending (though some of you clearly won't agree) on a damn fine note that hopefully bodes well for a 2021 that is the "Mirror Universe" version of 2020- but in a good way. Which would make 2020 the "Mirror Universe" one then, right? Any Star Trek fans out there, clarify that in the comments section below. So as the dust begins to settle on the 2020 POTUS election and await Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to officially have the "elect" removed from their titles (and hope for an image or two of Donald Trump packing a U-Haul and Mike Pence being packaged up and carted away like at the end of Raiders of the Lost Ark), late-night host Jimmy Kimmel and his team are doing their part to give a moment to take a deep breath, let it out, and have a good laugh for about a minute or two (actually, 1:03 to be exact).

The fine folks working Standards & Practices at Jimmy Kimmel Live! have once again bleeped and blurred all the week's big TV moments (whether they need it or not). This week's potty mouth-owners include Biden, Trump, John Kasich, CNN's Jake Tapper, a nasty round of Wheel of Fortune, CNN's Jim Acosta, and more:

Earlier this week as the votes were still being counted, Kimmel called the election a "pollercoaster of emotions and nausea." Continuing on, Kimmel joked that he thought "if your election lasted more than 48 hours you were supposed to seek medical attention?" Though at the time nothing had been called, Kimmel saw the signs pointing to a Biden win, saying, "It isn't official yet — but all signs are pointing to a Joe Biden win. Everyone seems to know it — everyone except for Donald Trump." Still, Kimmel found it "unimaginable" that nearly half of all American voters supported Trump, detailing a list of things Trump's done over the past four years that would've crushed any other candidate, including "kowtowing to Vladimir Putin, cozying up to Kim Jong, putting children in cages, villainizing the press, hiding his tax returns, misleading us about COVID-19, dismantling the pandemic response, dismantling health care and calling neo-Nazis 'very fine people.'"