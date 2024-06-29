Posted in: Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: biden, new york times, opinion, philadelphia inquirer, trump

Donald Trump Should Leave Race: Philadelphia Inquirer Editorial Board

The Philadelphia Inquirer Editorial Board made it clear who should drop out of the 2024 POTUS race - Donald Trump, not President Joe Biden.

Even President Joe Biden admitted the following day that he didn't have the greatest debate night on Thursday. After a day of campaign stops and sporting a raspy voice in desperate need of a cough drop, the Biden that shows up to CNN's Atlanta studios was not the one we've seen debate before. That said, adding to the "perfect storm" that was the debate disaster was ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and convicted felon Donald Trump – once again, relying on making stuff up to cover for the fact that he has righteously horrible personal, professional, and political track record to run on. But perhaps the biggest culprits were CNN and moderators Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, who abdicated any responsibility when it came to doing real-time fact-checking – saving that for those who decided to tune into the network's post-debate show (and online quite some time after the actual debate aired live – when fact-checking would've actually mattered).

Well, a bad debate was all that The New York Times Editorial Board needed to see before they took a break (we're assuming) from penning their editorial urging Trump to step down for dozens of reasons that they've been working long and hard on (we're guessing since it hasn't gone live yet) to urge Biden to step down. Well, it turns out that The Philadelphia Inquirer Editorial Board also has something to say. While noting that President Biden's debate performance "was a disaster," the Editorial Board noted that "lost in the hand wringing was Donald Trump's usual bombastic litany of lies, hyperbole, bigotry, ignorance, and fear-mongering" and that Trump's debate performance "demonstrated once again that he is a danger to democracy and unfit for office." Taking into account not just a debate performance but the totality of both candidates, the Editorial Board urged one of the candidates to step down – but it wasn't President Biden. "The only person who should withdraw from the race is Trump,' the Editorial Board wrote.

From there, the Editorial Board uses examples from the debate to widen the spotlight on Trump and the damage he did while POTUS and the damage he continues to do as a candidate – from his shameful handling of the U.S.'s global pandemic response to being impeached twice, and being a convicted felon who may have to deal with three more criminal indictments. As for President Biden, the Editorial Board noted again that he "had a horrible night" and is "not as sharp as he used to be" at the age of 81 – before adding, "But Biden on his worst day remains lightyears better than Trump on his best."

Writing that President Biden "believes in the best of America," the Editorial Board made the case as to why he deserves to be re-elected and why he's the better choice over Trump. "He has a substantive record of real accomplishments, fighting the pandemic, combating climate change, investing in infrastructure, and supporting working families and the most vulnerable. Biden has surrounded himself with experienced people who take public service seriously. He has passed major bipartisan legislation despite a dysfunctional Republican House majority," the editorial reads. "He has rebuilt relationships with allies around the world and stood up to foes like Russia and China." As the Editorial Board sees it, "There was only one person at the debate who does not deserve to be running for president. The sooner Trump exits the stage, the better off the country will be."

