Doom Patrol Season 4: Max October 2023 Trailer Spotlights Final Season

Set to kick off its final run of episodes on October 12th, Doom Patrol Season 4 was previewed in Max's new October 2023 trailer.

Just because Max's Doom Patrol is facing its final run of episodes before shuffling off the streamer's programming "mortal coil" (yup, we're dropping Shakespeare) doesn't mean they're going to be able to spend it sitting around, getting nostalgic, telling takes out-of-school. That's what the Friends reunion was all about. Nope – our dysfunctional family unit of superheroes will have to face down Immortus, fend off waves of zombie butts, and most important? Get back their longevities. But the biggest battles won't be with outside forces, as the team members battle their own personal demons – with nothing short of the future of all of existence on the line. So, you know… no pressure. Following up on the trailer, preview images, and season overview that were released, the streamer has released a new trailer spotlighting what Max has in store for this month – and guess who's included?

Here's a look at the trailer for Max's October 2023 lineup – which also includes looks at The Gilded Age, 30 Coins, Our Flag Means Death, and more (with Doom Patrol featured in the opening & closing and spotlighted beginning at the 00:50 mark):

With Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Joivan Wade, Michelle Gomez, Skye Roberts, Riley Shanahan, and Matthew Zuk set to begin taking their final bow on Thursday, October 12th, here's a look at the official; trailer & overview for the final episodes of Max's Doom Patrol:

In the series' gripping final episodes, the Doom Patrol meet old friends and foes as they race to defeat Immortus and get back their longevities. Battling between saving the world and each other, the Doom Patrol are forced to face their deepest fears and decide if they are ready to let go of the past in order to take their future into their own hands… and away from the zombie butts.

Doom Patrol Director Talks Season 4 Opener

Thanks to an interview with midseason return episode director Bosede Williams, EW confirmed that the series will wrap up its run in October. As we know, the midseason return will pick up right from the midseason finale. Yup, in Orqwith – Jane (Diane Guerrero) and Robotman (Brendan Fraser/Riley Shanahan) fight to keep their longevity out of the hands (???) of the force known as Immortus. Now, Williams is sharing series creator Jeremy Craver's mindset in finally presenting the pocket dimension, the sense of hope that Casey Brinke (Madeline Zima) and Dorothy (Abi Monterey) will bring, and how the team will be haunted by – '60s TV talk show interruptions? Here are some of the highlights from the conversation:

Needing to Do Right by the Viewers When It Came to Presenting Orqwith: "The show creator [Jeremy Carver] really wanted to present Orqwith to the fans because they've been talking about it since season 1. We knew that it should be dark and completely disorienting because the characters have never seen anything like it. It should be gloomy, just to really take them out of their elements. We worked very closely with the production designer to put it together and figure out: What was the lighting going to be? How big were the bones? What were the flowers going to look like? There were so many details. It was really fun putting together that world."

Casey & Dorothy: The Hope That The Team So Desperately Needs: "They're the beacons of light, and I think we do need that. 'Doom Patrol' is dark; it is about trauma and dysfunction. But Casey evokes a simpler time. They bring the brightness, and it's really nice to see them come running in when they do."

"Doom Patrol" is Truly a Show Where "Anything Goes" – including '60s TV Talk Show Moments: "The thing about 'Doom Patrol' is that really, anything goes. And that's so much fun as a filmmaker, are you kidding me? To be able to pull from other eras and other worlds, it's like a dream come true. Working with the set decorator, I was like, 'No, I think we're kind of going for a look like Sears and Roebuck, like your grandmother's sofa.' It's just so much fun. Between the characters, the storylines, the locations, and the sets, there's just so much going on. It's so rich, it's so fulfilling, and you really want to just be as wacky as you can."

