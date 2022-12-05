Doom Patrol Showrunner Jeremy Carver Addresses Season 5, Show's Future

In three days, our lovingly dysfunctional super-fam finds itself unexpectedly traveling to the future, where an unwelcome surprise awaits them. Faced with their imminent demise, they must decide once and for all which is more important: the fate of the world… or their own happiness? And overshadowing their decision is… Immortus! So yeah, that's a helluva way for HBO Max's DC's Doom Patrol to kick off its fourth season. And as you can tell from what you just read, there's a very good chance that the status quo could be quite different by the time the season wraps next year. But as much as that will impact the streaming series moving forward, Doom Patrol is also at the mercy of some all-too-real issues. Namely, the changes that have taken place under Warner Bros. Discovery's new leadership and the upcoming DCU plans that James Gunn & Peter Safran have to unveil. So with those factors leaving the show's future in limbo, showrunner & executive producer Jeremy Carver offered some perspective during a recent interview.

"Well, let me start backward and delicately with what you're asking. But there can always be more of 'Doom Patrol,' there can always be more, and we are prepared for more," Carvel shared during a conversation with Screen Rant. "I think at the same time, in this season, the characters are experiencing something that they've never experienced before. That's not just impending death; it's actually growing old. When one actually has the experience of growing old, it forces them to ask questions about themselves, their lives, and where they want things to end up before they might die in a way that can feel like an ending. But it is just another frontier in terms of the emotional arcs that we're asking our Doomies to embark on." Here's a look at the official trailer for HBO Max's Doom Patrol (returning on December 8th with Season 4 Part 1), followed by a look back at the previously-released official teaser and a whole lot of preview images:

HBO Max's Doom Patrol is made up of Cliff Steele aka Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Larry Trainor aka Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Jane aka Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), Rita Farr aka Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), Victor Stone aka Cyborg (Joivan Wade), Niles Caulder aka The Chief (Timothy Dalton), and Michelle Gomez (Doctor Who, The Flight Attendant) as Madame Rouge. Madeline Zima has joined the cast in the role of Casey Brinke/Space Case for the fourth season. In addition, Sendhil Ramamurthy has been tapped for the recurring role of Mr. 104, a charming and mysterious man of many elements. The series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with Jeremy Carver, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Chris Dingess, and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson serving as executive producers. The series is based on characters created for DC by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney, and Bruno Premiani.