Douglas is Cancelled Trailer: BritBox Previews Steven Moffat Series

Douglas is Cancelled, Steven Moffat's miniseries about the impact of cancel culture, is finally premiering in the US on Britbox on March 6th.

Douglas is Cancelled, Steven Moffat's miniseries about the media, fame, and cancel culture, is getting its long-overdue US premiere on March 6th, and there's finally an official US trailer to go with it. The series originally ran in the UK in the summer of 2023 and was well-received, though the British media didn't discuss it that much, perhaps because it cut pretty close to the bone. It starts with Hugh Bonneville, Karen Gillen, Ben Miles, Alex Kingston and a surprisingly large number of people who have appeared on Doctor Who during Moffat's time as showrunner.

In Douglas is Cancelled, Journalist Douglas Bellowes' life implodes after a tweet about him allegedly making a sexist joke goes viral – in this provocative comedy-drama from acclaimed writer Steven Moffat (Sherlock). Douglas and Madeline are co-hosts of a popular current affairs show. Madeline is young and sharp, and Douglas is middle-aged and highly respected. But a single tweet, claiming Douglas told a sexist joke at a recent wedding, tears Douglas's life apart. With the help of editor Toby, wife Sheila and agent Bentley, Douglas tries to save his career. Is he truly guilty – or a victim of cancel culture? And exactly how is co-host Madeline caught up in it all? An outstanding cast, including Hugh Bonneville and Karen Gillan, stars in this timely series about gender politics and trial by social media.

Moffat originally wrote Douglas is Cancelled as a theatrical play called Madeline Crow after he left Doctor Who, but to his disappointment, there was no theatre bit. It was only a few years ago after he showed the script to Gillan, who read it and liked it enough to convince him to turn it into a TV miniseries. It looks like he got the last laugh since many more people saw it than if they had been in the theatre, and many more in the US now will be streaming.

Douglas is Cancelled premieres on BritBox in the US on Thursday, March 6th followed by episodes airing twice weekly.

