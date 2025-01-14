Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: cbs, Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman, Jane Seymour, Joe Lando

Dr. Quinn Stars Jane Seymour & Joe Lando Reunite Through Tragedy

Joe Lando (All Hallows Eve) shared a heartwarming story about former Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman co-star Jane Seymour, and the LA wildfires.

It wasn't exactly the reunion Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman stars Jane Seymour and Joe Lando expected, but sometimes fate has other plans, given the ongoing Californian wildfires that have continued to devastate the Los Angeles landscape. A few of the hardest hit include Pacific Palisades and Malibu, as a combination of the flames and high winds quickly engulfed homes, which includes much of Hollywood. Lando posted on Instagram about how he and Seymour reconnected in the face of tragedy.

Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman Star Jane Seymour Opens Her Home to Co-Star Joe Lando and His Family

"Thankfully, there are angels in this world. We're left with nothing, except each other. My friend Jane Seymour allowed us to come up to her house and opened it up for us without any hesitation and, thank God, gave us some place to come and sleep," Lando said in an Instagram video sharing his harrowing experience with his family after losing his home. Seymour, who played the title character, Dr. Michaela Quinn, and Lando, who played Byron Sully, her recurring love interest, appeared in all 149 episodes of the Beth Sullivan-created series' six-season original run on CBS from 1993-1998, and both TV movies in 1999 film of the same name, and 2001's The Heart Within.

Since Dr. Quinn's end, Lando resumed being a presence on TV and even reunited with Seymour for the 2014 Funny or Die short parody Dr. Quinn, Morphine Woman, and the 2020 Saban Films' comedy Friendsgiving. His latest projects were in the soap The Bold and the Beautiful and the horror anthology film All Hallows' Eve: Inferno (2024). Seymour's had a similar path with occasional TV guest starring roles, TV movies, and films with her latest projects in Freevee's Puppy Love (2023), Netflix's Irish Wish (2024), and stars in Acorn's Harry Wild. For information on how you can contribute to relief efforts, you can donate to the Los Angeles Fire Department and the various organizations located in this link.

