Drag Race S18E10: "Drag In A Bag" Preview: Design Challenge Curveball

RuPaul mixes things up in this week's round of MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race Season 18. Here's our preview for Episode 10: "Drag In A Bag."

Article Summary RuPaul surprises the queens with a curveball in Season 18 Episode 10's third design challenge.

Supermodel Iman joins the judges' panel for the "Drag In A Bag" challenge on MTV's Drag Race.

Jane Don't earned last week's win, while Athena Dion exited after a dramatic lip-sync battle.

Last week's round of MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race Season 18 may have brought us "Fannie: The Hard Knock Ball Rusical," but not everyone got to take a bow and get their flowers by the time the curtain fell. While Jane Don't walked away with top honors in the main challenge, Athena Dion and Juicy Love Dion weren't so lucky. After a lip-sync battle to "Call Me When You Break Up" by Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco, and Gracie Abrams, Juicy Love Dion lived to fight another day, while Athena Dion took her final bow.

That brings us to our preview for S18E10: "Drag In A Bag," with supermodel Iman on hand as a guest judge for this season's third design challenge. Along with an official overview, we have a "First Lewk" at tonight's round, followed by highlights from last week. In addition, Plasma and Bianca Del Rio offer their thoughts in the latest edition of "The Pit Stop," and Michelle Visage has a one-on-one with Athena Dion about their run on the reality competition series during the latest "Whatcha Packin'" – here's a look:

Drag Race S18E10: "Drag In A Bag" Preview

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 18 Episode 10: "Drag In A Bag" – RuPaul throws a spectacular curveball at the queens with the third design challenge of the season. Legendary supermodel Iman guest judges.

Get to Know Your Season 18 Queens! (UPDATED)

Returning this season to rule the roost are RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, and Ts Madison. Now, here's a rundown of MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race Season 18's 14 queens and their respective backstories, followed by the "Ruveal" video that was released, which includes interviews with each of the queens. In addition, the Emmy Award-winning aftershow RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked will premiere immediately following (9:30 PM ET/PT) on MTV, offering viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the backstage drama as the queens anxiously await their fate.

Darlene Mitchell – Los Angeles, CA | @itsdarlenebtw A country, camp queen, Darlene Mitchell blends soap opera glamour with Midwestern trailer trash panache. Known for her signature Peg Bundy-style hair, she originally hails from Greentown, Indiana, and once performed under the name Trash. After 10 years in drag– but a 5-year hiatus from the performance circuit– Darlene comes to the competition to see if RuPaul and the main stage can coax her back out of her bedroom once more.

Discord Addams – St. Petersburg, FL | @discordxaddams Who's ready for a little chaos? Discord Addams is a high-fashion punk rock maximalist, serving looks packed with safety pins, studs, and unapologetic attitude. Known for playing guitar in a punk rock band, Discord brings a dark, raw energy to the stage. Her ultimate goal: to trade the mosh pit for the runway and become a bona fide drag rock star.

Jane Don't – Seattle, WA | @heyjanedont Inspired by old-school funny ladies like Bette Midler and Joan Rivers, Jane is a comedy queen serving up sharp jokes and even sharper shoulder pads. Counting as her drag sisters both Bosco (Drag Race Season 14 and All Stars 10) and Irene The Alien (Drag Race Season 15 and All Stars 10), Jane Don't walks into the competition ready to make her own mark – and make the other queens sweat.

Juicy Love Dion – Miami, FL | @thejuicylove Small in size, colossal in talent, Juicy Love Dion turns every performance into a masterclass in dance. Self-described as "Miami's Afro-Cuban dancing doll," Juicy brings energy, precision, and flair to every stage she steps on. A proud member of the Dion Dynasty, she's the drag daughter of Morphine Love Dion, and technically the drag granddaughter of fellow competitor Athena Dion– proving that in the Dion Dynasty, the juice flows through every generation.

Kenya Pleaser – Sumter, SC | @kenyapleaser This Southern showstopper is already serving you the answer to the question in her name: Can you please her? Only if you can handle all this auntie energy and attitude! A celebrated Lizzo impersonator, Kenya mixes heart, humor, and high energy performances that get the crowd on their feet. Kenya is here to show the world that Southern charm, curves, and confidence are a winning combination.

Myki Meeks – Orlando, FL | @myki.meeks "Gorgeously stupid, and stupidly gorgeous," Myki Meeks is Orlando's dynamic theatrical powerhouse. A self-described "recovering theater kid," Myki blends glamour with camp, lights up the room as a host, and is known back home for her quick wit and ease with a microphone. A talented actress and consummate performer, Myki brings a stage presence that will keep the competition on its toes.

Nini Coco – Denver, CO | @theninicoco A high-energy, high-fashion diva from the Mile High City, Nini Coco is equal parts theatrical and fierce. A skilled costume designer, she blends conceptual looks with show-stopping performances. Having quit her day job as a mechanical engineer, she's here to prove that trading blueprints for sequins is a risk worth taking – because in her world, it's all or nothing.

